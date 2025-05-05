Crowds break out into applause as Red Arrows make dazzling display over Buckingham Palace to mark VE Day

A red arrows flypast has taken place over Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A fly past by the red arrows has dazzled crowds as part of celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Applause erupted as the 9 Red Arrows soared past Buckingham Palace and the Pall Mall leaving a stream of red, white and blue in the sky behind them.

The King and Queen alongside other members of the royal family watched on the palace balcony.

The first aircraft, a Lancaster Bomber, reached the palace at 1.45pm with more planes following behind.

23 aircraft took part in the fly past over central London as part of the commemoration events.

Thousands have lined the streets to get a glimpse of the celebrations - as well as the Royal Family.

The Royal family watch the flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Getty

Picture: MoD

Crowds along the Mall cheered as the Red Arrows flew over Buckingham Palace.

Many people held their phones high in the air to record the moment as the aircraft flew over the palace.

Politicians including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have joined veterans on the Buckingham Palace garden steps to watch the flyover.

They were joined by actor Timothy Spall and were serenaded by a brass band as they waited for the aircraft. Some of the group applauded, waved and pointed as the first planes flew over the palace.

Among those who saw the flypast from Buckingham Palace was Ruth Barnwell, 100, who joined the Women's Royal Naval Service aged 17 when her brother's friend was killed on HMS Hood, which was sunk during the Battle of the Denmark Strait on May 24 1941 by the German battleship Bismarck.

Regarding the commemoration, she told PA: "It was great. Really great. Today has been wonderful."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III watch the military procession. Picture: Getty

Prince George has joined his mother and father the Prince and Princess of Wales to meet veterans at Buckingham Palace.

He was seen alongside William chatting with 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield.

Meanwhile, Kate was seated alongside veteran Joe Mines.