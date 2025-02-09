Reeves calls for economic growth talks with bank chiefs, after 'Stagflation' warning

9 February 2025, 18:31

Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has called a meeting with some of Britain's biggest bank chiefs to discuss economic growth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Reeves will meet with some of Britain's biggest bank chiefs to discuss economic growth, after 'Stagflation' warning earlier this week.

Executives from Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Nationwide and Natwest have been invited to meet with Reeves on Wednesday.

Sky News has learnt that the meeting will discuss the government's financial services growth strategy.

Expected attendees include:

  • Georges Elhedery, HSBC Holdings' CEO
  • Paul Thwaite, NatWest CEO
  • Charlie Nunn, the Lloyds Banking Group chief
  • Debbie Crosbie, CEO of Nationwide
  • Senior representatives from Santander UK and Barclays

Sky News contacted the Treasury for comment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Visits Modular Home Manufacturer, Following Growth Speech in January.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Visits Modular Home Manufacturer, Following Growth Speech in January. Picture: Getty

This comes as a Bank of England forecast, published on Thursday, halved growth expectations for 2025, while predicting stronger growth in subsequent years and cutting interest rates.

Thursday's news will have been a blow for a Government with growth at the heart of its plans, and the Prime Minister began the official Cabinet session with a focus on the economy.

The meeting also saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves point to support for the third runway at Heathrow as a model for boosting growth - a decision that is said to have caused some friction with Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.

Mr Miliband has previously voted against a third runway, but pushed on the issue on Friday morning said he would "abide by collective responsibility", while stressing that any plans for a runway had to "pass strict environmental conditions and meet our carbon budgets".

Other areas touched on during the meeting included engagement with businesses, plans to reform public services and the Government's plans for artificial intelligence.

US tariffs, even if not imposed directly on the UK, could also hit growth.

"If there were to be tariffs that contributed to a fragmentation of the world economy, that would be negative for growth for the world economy. I hope that doesn't happen, but that could happen," Bank of England Governor Mr Bailey said.

"The impacts on inflation are much more ambiguous."

Head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown Susannah Streeter said: "The risks of stagflation are stark.

"Inflation remains above the Bank's two per cent target and price pressures are piling up, but the economy is stagnating, and business confidence has taken a knock."

Read more: 'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

Read more: 'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives for a Cabinet meeting in central London. Friday February 7, 2025.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives for a Cabinet meeting in central London. Friday February 7, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer told ministers they could "either be the disruptors or the disrupted" at the start of a marathon Cabinet meeting on Friday after economic 'Stagflation' warnings.

His comments began a roughly six-hour meeting with his top ministers at Lancaster House in Westminster, during which he urged them to "increase the pace of change" against a background of global and domestic instability.

During an initial political Cabinet, without Civil Service officials, the Prime Minister took aim at "right-wing populists" who claimed to be "on the side of working people" but could only offer "grievances not solutions", according to a readout of the meeting.

While he praised civil servants, he also warned that caution was "hard-wired" into Whitehall and called for ministers to do more to reform public services and deliver on the Government's agenda.

Adopting the language of Silicon Valley, he said: "My reflection is that while we are working away the world is speeding up.

"We can either be the disruptors or the disrupted."

The meeting comes as the Government finds itself still searching for economic growth amid deteriorating poll numbers, a rise in support for Reform UK and the looming threat of tariffs from the new Trump administration in Washington that could derail Labour's economic plans.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robbie Williams on Instagram

Robbie Williams pays £20,000 for comedian's iconic glasses and pipe

Garda

Man arrested after several people reportedly stabbed in Dublin

Reform UK Holds a Regional Conference In Wiltshire

Farage claims Conservative Party has less than 100,000 members and blasts Kemi Badenoch for calling Reform member numbers 'fake'
Foreign Ministers attend an Arab League extraordinary meeting in Cairo on October 11, 2023.

Egypt to host emergency Arab League summit after Trump announces plan to displace 1.8 million Palestinians and 'take over Gaza'
Jack Fincham.

Love Island star admits to feeling like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling'
Westminster Abbey and Church House

Church of England meeting at time of ‘unprecedented crisis’ after scandals and historical abuse claims

World News

See more World News

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing

easyJet flight forced to make emergency landing after pilot collapses on board

4 hours ago

Donald Trump has spoken to Vladimir Putin

Trump confirms he 'spoke to Putin about ending war in Ukraine' as Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying'

7 hours ago

displaced Gazans walking toward Gaza City on January 27, 2025, after crossing the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops withdraw from key militarised corridor that splits Gaza in two as part of ceasefire deal

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News