'We won't choose between Zelenskyy and Trump,' Chancellor tells LBC - as she vows UK is 'fully behind' Ukraine

Rachel Reeves has said the UK won't choose between Ukraine and the US. Picture: LBC/Getty

By George Icke and Kit Heren

Rachel Reeves has insisted that the UK will not choose between Ukraine and the US amid a brewing diplomatic row between the two countries.

The Chancellor told LBC on Saturday that the UK remains "fully behind" Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

But Keir Starmer's government is in a difficult position - caught between its staunch support for Kyiv and the wavering interest of the US, its biggest ally and the most powerful country in the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy rowed with Donald Trump on Friday, sending diplomatic shockwaves through the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Mr Zelenskyy, who was berated by Mr Trump and his vice-president JD Vance in an extraordinary meeting at the White House, arrived in the UK on Saturday ahead of a weekend of crunch talks with European leaders.

Zelenskyy meeting was 'a trap' set up by Trump, says Matt Frei

Speaking from Leicester's King Power stadium on Saturday afternoon, Ms Reeves said: "This government is not going to choose between countries.

"We need to work with our allies and partners across the world and we'll continue to do that.

"But Ukrainian people can know that this government, this country, stands fully behind the Ukrainian people."

She added: "We have committed £3 billion a year for as long as it takes to support Ukraine, as recently passing legislation to enable frozen Russian assets, the profits on those to be used to support Ukraine.

"And the first tranche of that £3 billion worth of funding will be unlocked in the next few days as a sign of our ongoing commitment to support the people of Ukraine."

LBC caller impresses Matthew with his solution to White House bust-up

Sir Keir is meeting Mr Zelenskyy in Downing Street on Saturday afternoon before hosting a defence summit of European leaders on Sunday.

The Ukrainian leader's plane, emblazoned with the nation's flag, touched down at London'sStansted Airport on Saturday morning and was met by a convoy of cars, following his spat with Mr Trump.

The US president claimed Mr Zelensky was "gambling with World War Three" in a series of heated exchanges on Friday which were broadcast around the world.

The Ukrainian leader was also accused of not being thankful enough for US military aid by both the US president and his deputy Mr Vance.

Ms Reeves declined to comment on whether Ukraine should be more grateful for US support.

The White House meltdown: What next?

As his plane landed on British soil, the Ukrainian president struck a conciliatory tone in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was "very grateful to the United States for all the support".

"I'm thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people," he added.

Ukraine's leader added: "It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support.

"He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do.cWe are the ones living this war in Ukraine.

"It's a fight for our freedom, for our very survival."