Reform councillor steps down after a month so wife can enter garden competition

31 July 2025, 17:43

A man stands in a garden surrounded by flowers
Tony Hewitt in garden in Ferryhill, County Durham, after he stepped as a town councillor so that his wife, Rita, is allowed to enter the annual Ferryhill in Bloom competition, saying his wife's happiness is more important. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A local councillor has stepped down so his wife can enter their town’s garden competition, saying he would do anything for her happiness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tony Hewitt was a Reform councillor on Ferryhill Town Council in County Durham for a month, but he resigned when his wife’s entry into the Ferryhill in Bloom contest was raised as a possible conflict of interest.

The town council should have 17 members but currently only has seven, and Mr Hewitt was appointed unopposed when he stood for election earlier this year.

The couple won the top prize for their front garden last year and their back garden was second.

Mr Hewitt, who said his wife Rita does most of the work, grew flowers from seeds in their greenhouse and put hundreds of hours of work into their displays.

He said: "The greenhouse is chock-a-block in spring.

"Come the autumn time, she takes the seeds from all the flowers and puts them in envelopes for next year."

Read more: Long-serving ex-Tory MP Adam Holloway joins Reform

Read more: Reform UK councillor defends removing book from library welcome area as a move for 'child protection'

On his decision to step down, he said: "I am prepared to do anything if it’s beneficial for her happiness.

A man stands with flowers
Tony Hewitt in garden in Ferryhill, County Durham, after he stepped as a town councillor so that his wife, Rita, is allowed to enter the annual Ferryhill in Bloom competition, saying his wife's happiness is more important. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

"She was very much pushing for me to stay on the council and would forfeit the garden competition but I knew in my heart of hearts she wanted to go in it."

He added: "She works so hard on it, all she looks for is a bit of recognition.

"People walk into the garden and say ‘wow’ and she likes that, someone has appreciated all her work."

Mrs Hewitt, who is disabled, was disappointed her husband could not stay on the town council.

She said: "It has all been blown out of proportion – it’s a little village garden competition.

"I have to sit on the floor to garden, but it keeps me active.

"He would have been a brilliant councillor and I am upset that he has had to give it up."

Mr Hewitt said he understood that a councillor entering a competition run by the town council could be seen as a conflict of interest, although the judging was done independently.

The couple offered to forfeit any prize – a voucher for a garden centre – and give it to the mayor’s charity, but this was turned down.

Judging has already taken place with the result to be announced next month.

Ferryhill Town Council’s published policy said staff or elected members, and their spouses, may not enter competitions that it runs.

It stated: "Whilst competitions run by the Town Council will be done so in a professional way, the appearance of any kind of favoritism could make members of the public lose confidence in the Town Council."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man wearing a maroon shirt and white shorts

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of spot-fixing charges

Sheffield Wednesday FC v Millwall FC - Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield Wednesday match cancelled as players ‘refuse to play’ after club fails to pay wages on time
Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

The coffin of Lord Norman Tebbit arrives at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. The former Cabinet minister died on July 7 at the age of 94.

Politicians attend funeral of 'inspiring leader' Norman Tebbit

Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London.

Nurses union overwhelmingly rejects pay deal as NHS faces further strike chaos

Jess Glynne Signer songwriter Jess Glynne performs at BOXPark Wembley during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final match at the Stade de Geneve, Switzerland. Picture date: Tuesday July 22, 2025.

Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

World News

See more World News

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

1 hour ago

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

10 hours ago

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News