Reform councillor steps down after a month so wife can enter garden competition

Tony Hewitt in garden in Ferryhill, County Durham, after he stepped as a town councillor so that his wife, Rita, is allowed to enter the annual Ferryhill in Bloom competition, saying his wife's happiness is more important. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A local councillor has stepped down so his wife can enter their town’s garden competition, saying he would do anything for her happiness.

Tony Hewitt was a Reform councillor on Ferryhill Town Council in County Durham for a month, but he resigned when his wife’s entry into the Ferryhill in Bloom contest was raised as a possible conflict of interest.

The town council should have 17 members but currently only has seven, and Mr Hewitt was appointed unopposed when he stood for election earlier this year.

The couple won the top prize for their front garden last year and their back garden was second.

Mr Hewitt, who said his wife Rita does most of the work, grew flowers from seeds in their greenhouse and put hundreds of hours of work into their displays.

He said: "The greenhouse is chock-a-block in spring.

"Come the autumn time, she takes the seeds from all the flowers and puts them in envelopes for next year."

On his decision to step down, he said: "I am prepared to do anything if it’s beneficial for her happiness.

"She was very much pushing for me to stay on the council and would forfeit the garden competition but I knew in my heart of hearts she wanted to go in it."

He added: "She works so hard on it, all she looks for is a bit of recognition.

"People walk into the garden and say ‘wow’ and she likes that, someone has appreciated all her work."

Mrs Hewitt, who is disabled, was disappointed her husband could not stay on the town council.

She said: "It has all been blown out of proportion – it’s a little village garden competition.

"I have to sit on the floor to garden, but it keeps me active.

"He would have been a brilliant councillor and I am upset that he has had to give it up."

Mr Hewitt said he understood that a councillor entering a competition run by the town council could be seen as a conflict of interest, although the judging was done independently.

The couple offered to forfeit any prize – a voucher for a garden centre – and give it to the mayor’s charity, but this was turned down.

Judging has already taken place with the result to be announced next month.

Ferryhill Town Council’s published policy said staff or elected members, and their spouses, may not enter competitions that it runs.

It stated: "Whilst competitions run by the Town Council will be done so in a professional way, the appearance of any kind of favoritism could make members of the public lose confidence in the Town Council."