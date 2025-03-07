Reform UK civil war as party suspends Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees

By Kit Heren

Reform UK has suspended Rupert Lowe and referred him to police after complaints of bullying by two female members of staff and allegations of violent threats against party members.

MP for Great Yarmouth, Mr Lowe has been accused of bullying, using offensive language and also "threats of physical violence" against Reform UK Chairman Zia Yusuf.

A Reform UK spokesperson told LBC: "We can confirm that Rupert Lowe has had the whip withdrawn"

The Reform MP has clashed with Nigel Farage in recent days, as the pair battle for control of the party.

The allegations of bullying come from two separate women, one who worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his constituency.

Lowe denies all allegations against him.

Mr Lowe has not cooperated with the investigation into his behaviour, a Reform UK statement claims.

A statement from Reform UK Chairman, Zia Yusuf and Reform UK Chief Whip, Lee Anderson MP said: "It is with regret that we feel obligated to disclose that the party received complaints from two female employees about serious bullying in the offices of the Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe.

"One worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his Constituency office, we understand complaints have been made to Parliamentary authorities.

"Evidence was provided to us of workplace bullying, the targeting of female staff who raised concerns, and evidence of derogatory and discriminatory remarks made about women, including reference to a perceived disability.

"We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly. Accordingly, we appointed an independent King's Counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints.

To date, Mr Lowe has yet to cooperate with this investigation."

The party has also accused him of threats of violence against Mr Yusuf, the matter has been referred to the police.

"In addition to these allegations of a disturbing pattern of behaviour, Mr Lowe has on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence against our Party Chairman. Accordingly, this matter is with the Police."

Reform insists the party is determined to maintain high standards and will not allow members to behave in an unfitting manner.

The statement added: "Reform stands for the highest standards of conduct in public life, and we will apply these standards without fear nor favour, including within our own party."

Mr Lowe described the allegations as “disappointing” but “not surprising” as he hit out at Nigel Farage.

He said: “I am disappointed, but not surprised, to read Reform’s untrue and false allegations. Let me be abundantly clear - this investigation is based on zero credible evidence against me, as has been repeatedly stated by the neutral investigator. None has been provided.

“I have cooperated and spoken at length with the KC they instructed, at great cost to the party, to investigate a minor staff matter.

“I have just spoken to the KC. She is dismayed that this statement has been made, and reiterated that no evidence against me has been sent to her. She stated that this has been issued before the investigation has even started.

“She is shocked at the process, shocked at the communication from the party, and shocked that no credible evidence has been given, despite her repeated requests.

“I was sent an initial letter late on Friday afternoon last week, again with no evidence provided, with no prior warning and no attempt to understand the full position.

“Allegations of physical threats are outrageous and entirely untrue.

“I have never made any derogatory comments about women, or those with disabilities. This is a lie. These allegations are not even referring to me. I will be seeking legal advice immediately.

“There is no credible evidence against me, as the KC has stated on numerous occasions.

“It is no surprise that this vexatious statement has been issued the day after my reasonable and constructive questions of Nigel and the Reform structure. It was issued on X late on a Friday afternoon, with no prior warning.

“All I stated was that communication needs to improve, delegation needs to improve, structure needs to improve - these are all reasonable requests of a party looking to form the next Government. I stand by everything I said.

“I have been pushing for this behind the scenes for many months, with zero success. I have been frozen out of meetings, policy discussions, press conferences and more. My repeated requests for better communication and regular meetings have been ignored and mocked.

“Honestly, I have tried and tried - and will continue to try. I did not speak publicly without exhausting all other options, repeatedly. I have done everything in my power to resolve this behind closed doors. Sadly, I failed.

“Our voters, our members and our country all deserve so much better than this.”