25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

By James Hockaday

A huge ship has tipped over on its side at a dockyard in Edinburgh, leaving 15 people in need of hospital treatment.

It is thought the vessel - used to deep water searches for shipwrecks and war graves at sea - became dislodged from its holding by strong winds at around 8.30am this morning - crushing the metal fencing below it.

Photos shared on social media show the 75m ship - RV Petrel - tilting at a 45-degree angle as emergency services were called to Imperial Dock in the Leith district.

LBC understands that around 50 people were on board when the ship toppled at the dry dock. The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed 25 people were injured - 15 of whom were taken to hospital while the rest were treated at the scene.

People have been asked not to attend A&E at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by NHS Lothian due to the pressure on its services.

An air ambulance attends the scene after a ship tipped over at a 45-degree angle in the Imperial Dock area in Leith. Picture: Getty

Emergency services have rushed to the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh . Picture: Twitter/@Tomafc83

Scottish government said it has "activated its resilience arrangements to support the response following an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith".

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and a special operations team were sent to the scene, while police urged people to stay clear of the area as rescuers got to work.

Out of the patients, 15 were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other four were taken to Western General Hospital.

Edinburgh Councillor Adam McVey tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

A total of 25 were injured - 15 of whom had to be taken to hospital . Picture: Getty

"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day told LBC News: "We've been made aware this morning that due to the high weather a ship in the dry docks had been toppled.

"And we'll work with the authorities to see if there's anything the Council can do to support the people on board or the investigation going forward."

He added: "The council's emergency planning people are engaged in that process. Our thoughts are with everyone who was on board the ship and we hope they make a speedy recovery.

As many as 50 people were thought to be on board. Picture: Alamy

People have been urged to stay clear of the area. Picture: Twitter/@Tomafc83

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

"Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team (SORT), three Paramedic Response Units (PRU) and one patient transport vehicle.

It is thought the ship became dislodged from its holding by strong winds at around 8.30am . Picture: Alamy

"We transported 15 patients to hospital; 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital. A further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene."

The Coastguard has said there is currently a "multi-agency response" at the scene, with the police, the ambulance service and firefighters also in attendance.

The ship is owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to the BBC, and was put into long-term moorage in 2020 due to "operation challenges" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.