Breaking News

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

9 July 2025, 11:36 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 11:42

Brighton UK 11th April 2023 - Junior doctors on strike outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton this morning as the British Medical Association begin their four day walk out in England : Credit Simon Dack / Alamy Live News
Brighton UK 11th April 2023 - Junior doctors on strike outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton this morning as the British Medical Association begin their four day walk out in England : Credit Simon Dack / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Resident doctors in England are set to walk out over five days following a dispute over pay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The strike action is set to take place from 7am on July 25 over the pay dispute until 7am on July 30, the British Medical Association announced on Wednesday.

Resident doctors will go on strike for five continuous days later this month in their dispute with the Government over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Announcing strike dates across England, the BMA said it was giving the Government two weeks to come to the table to negotiate “a path to pay restoration”.

Read more: Father of girl injured in Southport attack says she was stabbed by ‘coward’

Read more: 'The system is rotten at the core': Parents threatened for seeking special needs support for their children

A junior doctor on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, London, during their dispute over pay. Resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, have started receiving ballots for renewed industrial action following criticism over pay
A junior doctor on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, London, during their dispute over pay. Resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, have started receiving ballots for renewed industrial action following criticism over pay. Picture: Alamy

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, said in a statement they had met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting but the Government would not move on pay.

It said: “We met Wes Streeting yesterday and made every attempt to avoid strike action by opening negotiations for pay restoration.

“Unfortunately, the Government has stated that it will not negotiate on pay, wanting to focus on non-pay elements without suggesting what these might be.

“Without a credible offer to keep us on the path to restore our pay, we have no choice but to call strikes.

“No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead.

“If Mr Streeting can seriously come to the table in the next two weeks we can ensure that no disruption is caused.

“The Government knows what is needed to avert strikes. The choice is theirs.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06

Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull as Formula One team principal - a year after texting scandal
Lord Glasman speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'They urinated on their voters': Lord Glasman slams Tories as 'irrelevant' as he says it's now Labour vs Reform
Getting an ADHD diagnosis can take years for children - but for adults it can be even harder

Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

Asda will serve up Liam Gallagher Lasagna to celebrate the Oasis tour.

'Digsy's Dinner': ASDA celebrates 'Oasis mania' Manchester gigs by serving Liam Gallagher Lasagna
Writer Raynor Winn during the CineMerit Award for Gillian Anderson and the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path" during the 2025 Munich Film Festival

Salt Path author 'risking legal action' as publisher issues statement over claims story was 'based on lies'
LBC can reveal councils in England are forking out millions of pounds storing the belongings of families stuck in temporary accommodation.

Housing crisis forcing councils to spend millions on storage for those in temporary accommodation

World News

See more World News

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

3 hours ago

A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

9 hours ago

In the northern districts of Marseille (16th arrondissement, above L'Estaque), residents and emergency workers attempt to contain the last remaining flames following a major wildfire that caused significant damage.

More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News