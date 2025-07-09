Breaking News

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Brighton UK 11th April 2023 - Junior doctors on strike outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton this morning as the British Medical Association begin their four day walk out in England : Credit Simon Dack / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Resident doctors in England are set to walk out over five days following a dispute over pay.

The strike action is set to take place from 7am on July 25 over the pay dispute until 7am on July 30, the British Medical Association announced on Wednesday.

Announcing strike dates across England, the BMA said it was giving the Government two weeks to come to the table to negotiate “a path to pay restoration”.

A junior doctor on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, London, during their dispute over pay. Resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, have started receiving ballots for renewed industrial action following criticism over pay. Picture: Alamy

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, said in a statement they had met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting but the Government would not move on pay.

It said: “We met Wes Streeting yesterday and made every attempt to avoid strike action by opening negotiations for pay restoration.

“Unfortunately, the Government has stated that it will not negotiate on pay, wanting to focus on non-pay elements without suggesting what these might be.

“Without a credible offer to keep us on the path to restore our pay, we have no choice but to call strikes.

“No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead.

“If Mr Streeting can seriously come to the table in the next two weeks we can ensure that no disruption is caused.

“The Government knows what is needed to avert strikes. The choice is theirs.”