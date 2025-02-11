Residents evacuated from Sheffield apartment block amid fears of man 'with weapons' in the building

11 February 2025, 07:19

A large police presence remains in place
A large police presence remains in place. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats in Sheffield amid fears of an armed man in the building.

Police evacuated residents on Monday evening and remain at the scene.

Roads near the apartment building, including the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way, remain closed on Tuesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said they attended the property just after 7pm on Monday following reports of a man with weapons inside.

South Yorkshire Police
South Yorkshire Police. Picture: Alamy

"Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work," a Facebook post from the force said.

Police and other emergency services remained on the scene in Broad Street early on Tuesday.

Commuters have been affected this morning, with trams shut down in the area and travellers advised to find an alternative route.

It comes as residents have been allowed to return home after a south east London high street was closed off amid concerns over a man seen brandishing a knife in a flat above shops.

Lewisham Council posted to X all cordons had been lifted by 6am on Tuesday.

It comes after footage posted to social media showed a man leaning out of the window with what appeared to be a kitchen knife, as well as waving it around inside the flat.

