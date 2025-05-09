Residents victorious as plans for London low traffic neighbourhood blocked

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation. Picture: Facebook / Getty

By Alice Padgett

A group of residents and businesses have won a legal challenge over a planned low traffic neighbourhood scheme in south London.

The West Dulwich Action Group (WDAG) brought a legal challenge and asked the court to stop Lambeth Council’s plans for a low traffic neighbourhood scheme (LTN) on an experimental basis after it made a decision to proceed last year.

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation, describing its approach as “so unfair as to be unlawful”.

At a hearing in February, lawyers for WDAG told the High Court in London that some areas which clearly would be affected were excluded from the scope of targeted consultation.

Lawyers for the council said the claim is “without foundation” and should be dismissed, telling the court that areas selected had been picked based on the council’s assessment of the likely impacted areas, with proposals changing over time.

In a judgment on Friday, Judge Tim Smith, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, ruled in WDAG’s favour.

The judge said that the council’s consultation process was lawful, though said some elements “could undoubtedly have been improved upon”.

Warning signs at the entrance to a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in Islington, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

However, he said that the way the council considered input from engagement with the public was unlawful.

WDAG had delivered a “detailed” 53-page presentation outlining its concerns about the scheme to a councillor, but Judge Smith said it was not clear whether it was then shared with officers making decisions over the scheme.

He said: “On the evidence, I am forced to conclude that, despite assurances to the contrary given to the claimant, the 53-page presentation did not form part of the council’s considerations in its decision to make the orders.

“It should have done. Its content was highly relevant to the issues being deliberated upon and thus it was a material consideration.

“The failure to have regard to it was a serious failing, rendering the decision to make the orders unlawful.”

Local residents rally with placards on Streatham High Road in South London as part of the Lambeth LTN Watch protest group against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in 2023. Picture: Alamy

At the end of his 34-page judgment, Judge Smith said that written submissions over what should happen next will be considered.

During the hearing earlier this year, the court was told that Lambeth Council workers were offered a wellbeing day after “hostility and anger” at a meeting over the proposed scheme.

WDAG’s lawyers described the meeting at West Norwood Library on April 22 2023 as a “fiasco” that lasted six hours, after which council workers were only able to record 21 responses because of the difficulties.

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Smith said: “Plainly it was a difficult situation for the council’s officers to find themselves in.

“Feelings were evidently running high, and the general sense of hostility together with the volume of people in attendance wanting to express their views meant that the event was not as effective as was intended.”