Revealed: Russian spies sanctioned for cyber attacks including on Salisbury Novichok victim Yulia Skripal

18 July 2025, 23:29 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 23:33

Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain.
By Chay Quinn

The Foreign Office has announced that three Russian military intelligence agency units have been sanctioned, alongside the 18 officers.

The sanctions include individuals held responsible for targeting Yulia Skripal with the 'X-Agent' malware five years before her attempted murder in Salisbury.

GRU officers later attempted to murder Ms Skripal later on the streets of the Wiltshire city.

Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serebriakov
Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serebriakov. Picture: FBI
Aleksey Vikotorovich Lukashev
Aleksey Vikotorovich Lukashev. Picture: FBI
Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk
Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk. Picture: FBI

The Government accused the GRU of using cyber and information warfare to "sow chaos, division and disorder in Ukraine and across the world".

The sanctioned Unit 26165 of the GRU are accused of conducting online reconnaissance to help target missiles against Mariupol in Ukraine, including the bombing of the Mariupol Theatre which killed hundreds of civilians, including children, were murdered.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

"The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won't tolerate it."

He said the UK was taking "decisive action" with the sanctions against Russian spies.

"Putin's hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve. The UK and our allies' support for Ukraine and Europe's security is ironclad."

Anatoliy Sergeyvich Kovalev
Anatoliy Sergeyvich Kovalev. Picture: FBI
Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko
Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko. Picture: FBI

The sanctioned individuals and organisations include:

  • Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk
  • Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serbriakov
  • Anatoliy Sergeyvich Kovalev
Vladislav Yevgenyevich Borovkov
Vladislav Yevgenyevich Borovkov. Picture: FBI
  • Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko
  • The 161st Specialist Training Centre (TsPS) (Unit 29155) of the GRU
  • Vladislav Yevgenyevich Borovkov
  • Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin. Picture: FBI
  • Yuriy Federovich Denisov
  • Vitaly Aleksandrovich Shevchenko
  • Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov
  • Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev
Yuriy Federovich Denisov
Yuriy Federovich Denisov. Picture: FBI
  • Sergey Sergeyevich Vasyuk
  • Andrey Eduardovich Baranov
  • Aleksey Sergeyevich Morenets
  • Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev
Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov
Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov. Picture: FBI
  • Artem Adreyevich Malyshev
  • Yuriy Leonidovich Shikolenko
  • Victor Borisovich Netyksho
Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev
Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev. Picture: FBI
  • Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Mikhaylov
  • African Initiative
  • Artyom Sergeevich Kureyev
Artem Adreyevich Malyshev
Artem Adreyevich Malyshev. Picture: FBI
  • Anna Sergeevna Zamaraeva
  • Victor Aleksandrovich Lukovenko

