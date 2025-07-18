Revealed: Russian spies sanctioned for cyber attacks including on Salisbury Novichok victim Yulia Skripal

Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain.

The Foreign Office has announced that three Russian military intelligence agency units have been sanctioned, alongside the 18 officers.

The sanctions include individuals held responsible for targeting Yulia Skripal with the 'X-Agent' malware five years before her attempted murder in Salisbury.

GRU officers later attempted to murder Ms Skripal later on the streets of the Wiltshire city.

Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serebriakov. Picture: FBI

Aleksey Vikotorovich Lukashev. Picture: FBI

Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk. Picture: FBI

The Government accused the GRU of using cyber and information warfare to "sow chaos, division and disorder in Ukraine and across the world".

The sanctioned Unit 26165 of the GRU are accused of conducting online reconnaissance to help target missiles against Mariupol in Ukraine, including the bombing of the Mariupol Theatre which killed hundreds of civilians, including children, were murdered.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

"The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won't tolerate it."

He said the UK was taking "decisive action" with the sanctions against Russian spies.

"Putin's hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve. The UK and our allies' support for Ukraine and Europe's security is ironclad."

Anatoliy Sergeyvich Kovalev. Picture: FBI

Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko. Picture: FBI

The sanctioned individuals and organisations include:

Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk

Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serbriakov

Anatoliy Sergeyvich Kovalev

Vladislav Yevgenyevich Borovkov. Picture: FBI

Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko

The 161st Specialist Training Centre (TsPS) (Unit 29155) of the GRU

Vladislav Yevgenyevich Borovkov

Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin

Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin. Picture: FBI

Yuriy Federovich Denisov

Vitaly Aleksandrovich Shevchenko

Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov

Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev

Yuriy Federovich Denisov. Picture: FBI

Sergey Sergeyevich Vasyuk

Andrey Eduardovich Baranov

Aleksey Sergeyevich Morenets

Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev

Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov. Picture: FBI

Artem Adreyevich Malyshev

Yuriy Leonidovich Shikolenko

Victor Borisovich Netyksho

Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev. Picture: FBI

Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Mikhaylov

African Initiative

Artyom Sergeevich Kureyev

Artem Adreyevich Malyshev. Picture: FBI