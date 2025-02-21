'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

ChatGPT have launched an AI that can go on the web and carry out tasks for you - like booking a taxi or your doing online shopping.

'Operator', ChatGPT's AI agent that can autonomously go to the web and carry out a task set for it by the user, has launched in the UK for the first time.

First announced last month, the tool is designed to be given a simple task, such as completing an online shop based on a photo of a shopping list the user shares, and can then go off and complete it autonomously.

Named 'Operator', it has been trained to interact with webpages and the various buttons it sees, as well as the keyboard and mouse to move around the web on its own.

During the January live stream where 'Operator' was first unveiled, Mr Altman said: "We think this is going to be a big trend in AI and really impact the work people can do, how productive they can be, what they can accomplish".

It has also collaborated with sites such as OpenTable and Uber to ensure the AI could be used to book restaurants or transport for users.

OpenAI’s Operator on website, AI agent. Picture: Alamy

The firm said that users can take control of the tool at any point.

OpenAI says 'Operator' has also been trained to proactively ask the user to take over for tasks that require a log-in or payment details.

AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence Concept. Picture: Alamy

The ChatGPT maker said the tool remains a "research preview" as opposed to a finished product it's only being rolled out in the UK to subscribers to ChatGPT's Pro subscription, which costs 200 dollars (£159) a month.

AI agents have been identified by some as a key moment in the current AI revolution, taking on administrative and other tasks autonomously to save people time in both work and personal situations.

Earlier this year, OpenAI boss Sam Altman said he believed AI agents would begin to "join the workforce" in 2025 and would "materially change the output of companies".