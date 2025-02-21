'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

21 February 2025, 07:04

OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory.
OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

ChatGPT have launched an AI that can go on the web and carry out tasks for you - like booking a taxi or your doing online shopping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Operator', ChatGPT's AI agent that can autonomously go to the web and carry out a task set for it by the user, has launched in the UK for the first time.

First announced last month, the tool is designed to be given a simple task, such as completing an online shop based on a photo of a shopping list the user shares, and can then go off and complete it autonomously.

Named 'Operator', it has been trained to interact with webpages and the various buttons it sees, as well as the keyboard and mouse to move around the web on its own.

During the January live stream where 'Operator' was first unveiled, Mr Altman said: "We think this is going to be a big trend in AI and really impact the work people can do, how productive they can be, what they can accomplish".

It has also collaborated with sites such as OpenTable and Uber to ensure the AI could be used to book restaurants or transport for users.

OpenAI’s Operator on website, AI agent
OpenAI’s Operator on website, AI agent. Picture: Alamy

The firm said that users can take control of the tool at any point.

OpenAI says 'Operator' has also been trained to proactively ask the user to take over for tasks that require a log-in or payment details.

AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence Concept.
AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence Concept. Picture: Alamy

The ChatGPT maker said the tool remains a "research preview" as opposed to a finished product it's only being rolled out in the UK to subscribers to ChatGPT's Pro subscription, which costs 200 dollars (£159) a month.

AI agents have been identified by some as a key moment in the current AI revolution, taking on administrative and other tasks autonomously to save people time in both work and personal situations.

Earlier this year, OpenAI boss Sam Altman said he believed AI agents would begin to "join the workforce" in 2025 and would "materially change the output of companies".

Latest News

See more Latest News

People battle against high winds and driving rain

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain this weekend

Breaking News

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra

London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return
UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

London, UK. 17 February 2025. UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting is being interviewed in Westminster during the morning broadcast round.

Doctors who change gender have wrongdoing 'erased' from public record, GMC admits

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon

World News

See more World News

Security forces and bomb disposal units are deployed to the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam, Israel

'Several' buses explode in Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

12 hours ago

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

Pharaoh discovery 'solves a great mystery of ancient Egypt'

17 hours ago

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

Nasa updates prediction of ‘city killer’ asteroid hitting Earth

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News