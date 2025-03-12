Richard Branson wants to launch space tourist flights from the UK, with Cornish spaceport lined up

Sir Richard Branson posing for the media on his Virgin Galactic Space craft. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Richard Branson said he wants to establish a British spaceport in Cornwall to launch tourists into the stars as the latest part of his Virgin Galactic project.

The Virgin Galactic boss said he would "dearly love" to send tourists into space from UK soil.

Cornwall's Spaceport has welcomed the idea and have said they are open to talks with the tech giant.

“Two years from now Virgin Galactic has the potential of putting up 700 people per year,” Branson told the Space-Comm Expo at London's ExCel Centre.

The British billionaire said that the ship would be "able to fly twice a week", and that will "start driving down the price".

This comes as Virgin Galactic planes currently offer to fly tourists into space for £356,000, following two months of checks, from New Mexico, USA.

Sir Richard Branson speaks via video link from Necker Island during the Space-Comm Expo at Excel London on March 11, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

“We are talking to the Italians about building a spaceport in Italy. It would be great to have a spaceport on European soil. Obviously, I’m biased.

"I would dearly love to have one in the UK. Maybe at some stage we might talk to the UK government about that,” Branson told the Expo.

Virgin Galactic has launched 12 crewed flights, taking passengers to the edge of space.

These missions allow tourists to see the Earth's curvature and experience weightlessness.

Spaceport Cornwall, based in Newquay Airport, is the only operational site in the country that can carry out 'horizontal' launches of space planes.

Horizontal launches involved aircraft that can deploy a rocket at high altitude, while a vertical launch see the rocket taking off and powering into space.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity, 2021. Picture: Getty

Ross Hulbert, head of engagement at Spaceport Cornwall, told The Times: “As Europe’s leading horizontal launch solution, we would welcome discussions with Virgin Galactic about launch from the UK.

"As the site of the first-ever launch from UK soil, Spaceport Cornwall has the infrastructure, capability, and regulatory expertise to support their operations and is ready to explore how we could facilitate such a mission."

The Head of the UK Space Agency (UKSA), Dr Paul Bate, told the newspaper: “When someone who is a business leader, one of the best entrepreneurs in the world, says they want to launch in the UK, then of course let’s work that through together.

"It’ll be for Virgin Galactic to work with the spaceports, make sure they know what they need and we’re going to be here to help.”

Young Cadets View Future Space Technologies At Spaceport Cornwall. Picture: Getty

Virgin Orbit, another Branson venture, attempted to launch a satellite from Spaceport Cornwall.

The rocket failed to fire from the wing of a jet in January 2023, failing to reach orbit. Virgin Orbit quickly shut down.

Will Whitehorn chairs a discussion between Professor Brian Cox and Sir Richard Branson via video link from Necker Island during the Space-Comm Expo at Excel London on March 11, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

“Does the UK have the capability to build space station modules? The answer is yes. It’s about the investment. We have the capability to do it," said Professor Brian Cox, presenter and physicist, at the Space-Comm Expo.

The UK space sector is expanding as SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland is now licensed and able to carry out 'vertical' rockets launches from a pad.

SaxaVord is aiming to launch the first attempt at an orbital launch from European soil.

There are two more UK space ports under development - in Sutherland and the Western Isles in the Outer Hebrides.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday that it approved a satellite to manufacture items in orbit, in the first license of its kind.

Space Forge, a Welsh firm, will launch another satellite this year after its failed Virgin Orbit launch.

Their next project will make semiconductor materials for computer chips, to make more efficient structures for microgravity.

British billionaire Richard Branson is seen on a fragment of a Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Livestream Youtube video displayed on a smartphone. Picture: Getty

The UK has three astronauts at the European Space Agency, including Meganne Christian, who has recently completed her first two months of training as a reserve astronaut.

There are plans to assemble a privately funded British space mission with Axiom, a private company.

The Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said Branson's investment in the UK space sector was a "resounding vote of confidence in the UK’s space sector".

He added: "These wins build on a UK space sector which currently employs 52,000 people and generates an income of £18.9 billion each year."