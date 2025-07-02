Riot erupts in Havant after man arrested over child grooming allegations

2 July 2025, 19:29

Shocking footage showed some of the hundreds in attendance launching projectiles at officers with riot shields as they attempted to take a 38-year-old man into custody
Shocking footage showed some of the hundreds in attendance launching projectiles at officers with riot shields as they attempted to take a 38-year-old man into custody. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

Rioters armed with bricks clashed with police after a man was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

Shocking footage showed some of the hundreds in attendance launching projectiles at officers with riot shields as they attempted to take a 38-year-old into custody in Havant, Hampshire, on Tuesday night.

Chants of 'paedo' could be heard as officers formed a barricade around the suspect to transport him through the hostile crowds into a police van.

Huge crowds attempted to surround the vehicle as it drove away, with one woman shouting: "Don't protect the f***ing paedos, protect the kids".

The ugly scenes are believed to have broken out after a group of online vigilante paedo-hunters confronted a man they accused of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The group confirmed bricks had been thrown during the clashes and said it did not condone such behaviour.

Writing on Facebook, the Child Online Safety Team said: "We do not condone in anyway whatsoever violence or disorder.

Posted by Child Online Safety Team on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

"People who cause such issues when stings happen risk the police and government trying to shut groups down.

"If you see a sting taking place feel free to watch but it's come to my attention people throwing bricks towards the pred (sic) and they've ended up hitting police.

"This is totally unacceptable, anyone who has launched a missile be under no illusion if we have it recorded we will submit it and provide a statement and you will be dealt robustly.

"The sad thing is you'll probably get more of a sentence than the suspect himself.

"Let us do what we need to do and stay out of it."

A dispersal order was put in place at 12pm on Wednesday under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

It will remain in effect for 48 hours, enabling police to move people from the area within the time period.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed no one was reported injured and that investigations remain ongoing.

Chants of “paedo” could be heard as officers formed a barricade around the suspect to transport him through the hostile crowd and into a police van
Chants of “paedo” could be heard as officers formed a barricade around the suspect to transport him through the hostile crowd and into a police van. Picture: Facebook

Chief Inspector Alex Charge said: "As a police service we are committed to protecting vulnerable people – that includes children, and we know that the community feel very passionately about this also.

"Disorder as was seen last night will not be tolerated – it can cause real fear for residents, damage property and seriously impede our police officers who are working really hard to carry out their duties, make arrests and keep people safe.

"Officers attended quickly and robustly last night but were confronted by a group of people acting aggressively, including some who were throwing objects at police.

"This is completely unacceptable and puts our officers at risk of harm when they are there to protect you – our community.

"Our investigation into the report of sexual communication with a child remains ongoing and we have a man in custody.

"In addition to this, any further offences identified linked to last night's disorder will be investigated and dealt with appropriately."

A Hampshire Police spokesperson added: "Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

"The man, who was arrested in Middle Park Way in Havant this evening, remains in police custody at the current time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

