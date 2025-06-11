Breaking News

Rioting erupts in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Josef Al Shemary

'Serious disorder' erupted on a street in Salford as a gang of youths 'set a car on fire and attacked a police officer’.

The group of ‘up to 60 youths’ appear to have blocked off the Lower Broughton Road on Wednesday afternoon in what the police described as ‘serious disorder’.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and a police car has been damaged in the chaos.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour, vehicles being damaged and burnt out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers.

🚨 More footage coming out of Salford. Looks like chaos! I wonder what caused it 😯

More footage from Salford this afternoon as Police clash with people! Not sure what has caused all of this yet as details are thin on the ground!!

The youths used wheelie bins and cars, which appear heavily damaged, to block off the road.

Pictures and footage show dozens of young people, most of them wearing face masks, running around the road and lobbing projectiles.

Several masked young people can be seen riding motorbikes very quickly as smoke rises from a car that was on fire.

Other cars can be seen with their windows smashed in, being driven around at speed and swerving off the road.

🚨Car burning in Salford after serious disorder involving up to 60 youths

More footage shows the group lobbing projectiles, including what appear to be bricks, in the direction of police.

There is a large police presence in the area, and footage showed them quickly driving through the road as the disorder was going on.

The disorder appears to have settled somewhat since then, but Greater Manchester Police said "tensions remain heightened".

Several police vans can be seen parked up around the corner of the road, while a police officer on a motorbike can be seen slowing down, before deciding not to stop.

Superintendent Marcus Noden said: “This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we took robust and appropriate action.

footage coming out of Salford. No idea what happened

“In response to this disorder we have dispatched a large number of officers to the scene, and we now have a dispersal order in place until 2pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12 June 2025). A large number of officers will be remaining in the area over night as a precaution.

“We are aware of speculation online that this incident is linked to immigration, this is categorically incorrect.

“There are currently no ongoing incidents in the area, however, tensions remain heightened, and we have robust plans in place, should we need to respond to any further incidents.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and support while we continue to deal with this incident.”

Police have put a dispersal order in place and are reportedly dealing with the incident.

