Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

7 July 2025, 15:38

A man and a woman stand next to each other smiling.
Nigel Adams, 45, poses for a photo with his partner Louise Payne outside Bristol Crown Court, where charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against him for assaulting her have been dropped by the court. Picture: Claire Hayhurst/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

An actor who was arrested while filming on the set of Rivals has said he hopes to return to the show after being cleared of assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nigel Adams, 45, from Weston-super-Mare, was detained by officers from Avon and Somerset Police at Berkley Castle in Gloucestershire on June 4.

He had been on set for Rivals, a Disney+ show starring David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, which is based on the Dame Jilly Cooper novel of the same name.

Following his arrest, Mr Adams was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his long-term partner Louise Payne on May 31 this year.

Mr Adams and Ms Payne, who have been engaged for seven years, attended Bristol Crown Court on Monday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The actor pleaded not guilty to the charge, with the prosecution offering no evidence against him as Ms Payne did not support the case.

Judge William Hart said: "I will return a not guilty verdict.

"A not guilty verdict, you are free to leave, thank you."

Speaking outside court, Mr Adams said he would now speak to his agent with a view to returning to Rivals.

He described how officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended the Rivals set and arrested him.

He told the PA news agency: "They turned up on set and nicked me like I was a wanted man on the run.

"Now I can get back with my agent and get back on Rivals, hopefully. I still have the costume."

He added: "I’m grateful everything has been sorted. We just want to get on with our lives."

His partner, Ms Payne, said: "I didn’t want to press charges from the beginning.

"I had to come to court to say I didn’t want to go ahead with it. I’m happy it’s all sorted."

During the short court hearing, Christine Hart appeared for the prosecution while Caighli Taylor represented Mr Adams.

Ms Hart told the court: "Subsequent to the case being charged, there is a statement by Ms Payne.

"She is here at court today, she sits in the public gallery. She has made it clear she didn’t wish to proceed with the case. I have spoken to her at length, as has the officer in charge.

"Taking into account the evidence already in the case and that statement, the only option I have is to offer no evidence on the outstanding count."

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an arrest took place in Berkley, Gloucestershire on June 4.

"It related to an assault investigation following a reported incident at an address in Weston-super-Mare on May 31," he added.

Happy Prince, the production company for Rivals, has been contacted for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Rooney, 39, retired from professional football in 2021 to go into management

Rooney signs reported £800k Match of the Day deal

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security.

Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites
National Express has made the offer this summer

How to get free child travel on National Express

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him

World News

See more World News

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

3 mins ago

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

14 mins ago

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News