Rizzle Kicks star says children 'rely' on online communities for connection as he says 'boredom' to blame for rising crime

Jordan Stephens, Rizzle Kicks star. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

By David Harper

Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens has called on the government to put more money into 'extracurricular activities' in a bid reduce youth crime amid an online safety crisis.

Speaking exclusively with LBC News, the British musician, who forms one half of duo Rizzle Kicks, flagged the importance of youngsters being able to "express themselves" amid rising concerns over social media safety.

The musician suggested that a reduction in creative youth schemes could be behind rising youth crime and children interacting with harmful content online.

It comes as an exclusive LBC poll by More in Common revealed two thirds of Brits support giving tech bosses jail time if they fail to properly protect young people from harmful internet content.

The singer added that the underfunding of these schemes could be to blame, with children instead turning to the internet for entertainment and connection.

"In the last 13 years, there's obviously been a massive reduction in the amount of youth centres, youth places funding into the creative arts," he said.

"I would argue that you can see that reflected in some of the topics that we're essentially panicking about. Kids relying on finding community online and a rise in crime can be symptomatic of boredom or lack of direction.

"I really believe it takes a village to raise children and in my memory, youth workers, teachers are there because they really love their job and those people change children's lives."

Rise in crime committed by children is due to 'boredom' says Rizzle Kicks star

He continued: "I hear often on the news, us as a society responding and freaking out as a result of the symptoms of what I believe is a lack of space for young people to be."

"One of the greatest things we could do is put money and focus into extracurricular activities with no pressure, where they just can express themselves and find guidance and leadership from the incredible social workers and community workers that we already have in society."

Stephens said that without his creative parents he would not have pursued his pop star career.

He added that access to the arts allows young people to "focus their energy" somewhere productive.

"It's powerful and every human being is creative," he said.

Jordan Stephens attends The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

Stephens recently got a tattoo to champion a new campaign to save UK grassroots music.

The tat featured campaign name "Rescue The Roots" and was designed by his partner Jade Thirlwall.

The campaign hopes to raise £1 million to support young people in grassroots music.

It comes after the technology secretary warned social media bosses could face prison sentences amid a startling rise in child abuse online.

Speaking last year, Peter Kyle said social media platforms must be “watertight” in their protection of children or face large fines or jail time.

"If they allow the children who are under the age that is appropriate, to view content, then they can face heavy fines and, in some circumstances, they'll face prison sentences,” he told Sky News in December.

While the majority of social media apps require children to be at least 13 years old when they sign up, Advertising Standards Authority’s “100 Children Report” revealed children regularly lie about their age to access these platforms.

This means young children are regularly exposed to age-restricted content and become targets to predators online.

Speaking to LBC last week, online safety advocate Iona Silverman said: “Social media companies must start taking responsibility for the content their algorithms propagate.

“Traditionally, they have claimed they cannot police content, placing the onus on those who upload it to ensure its safety.

“This approach is no longer tenable. The Online Safety Act mandates that social media entities protect users, especially young people, from online harms

“Tech companies need to increase moderation, transparency and improve their safeguarding.”