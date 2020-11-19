Rob McElhenney donates £6000 to Wrexham AFC fan's fundriaser

By Daniel Bevan

A Wrexham AFC fan is "still speechless" after Hollywood superstar Rob McElhenney donated £6,000 so he could have a specialist bath fitted in his home.

Aiden Stott, 37, was trying to raise the money to adapt his new Manchester flat with the adapted bathtub.

The "born and bred" Wrexham fan is popular among the fans around the Racecourse, setting up the Wrexham AFC Disabled Supporters Association.

He has cerebral palsy, with no use of his left side and limited use of his right side and had moved to be closer to his sister after his care allowance was cut.

When he needed specialist equipment for his care, the community rallied around him to donate.

Actor Mr McElhenney, along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, recently had their takeover bid for the club accepted by the Supporters Trust.

Rob McElhenney has donated £6,000 to a Wrexham AFC fan. Picture: Provided/PA

Supporters had managed to raise an admiral £600 to go towards the new bath, but when Mr McElhenney saw the page, he generously stepped in to donate the sum of money.

Aiden said: “It’s just surreal, I’m still speechless.”

Cheryl, Aiden’s sister, said: “We decided to move Aiden closer to me in Manchester and the property he’s in – it’s very difficult to bathe him.

“We were quoted £6000 for a mechanically adapted bath and we just didn’t know where to find the money.”

Cheryl added: “I went to bed the night before and I was really humbled by the money we’d already raised.

“Then I was rudely awoken early in the morning the next day by my best friend. I checked it and there it was, next to his name, the figure of £6000 and I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr McElhenney had his own message for Aiden as well, sent along with the donation.

It read: "Aiden, we're going to need you at The Racecourse, fresh and clean, enjoy the bath see you soon, Rob M".