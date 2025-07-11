TV doctor Robert Winston quits BMA over ‘damaging’ strikes

11 July 2025, 06:45

TV doctor Robert Winston
TV doctor Robert Winston quits BMA over ‘damaging’ strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A TV doctor and IVF pioneer has resigned from the British Medical Association (BMA) over planned strike action by resident doctors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Professor Robert Winston, a Labour peer who became a household name through his documentaries on child development, said the “highly dangerous” walkout could harm people’s trust in the profession.

Prof Winston, 84, who has been a member of the union since he qualified as a doctor more than 60 years ago, said he resigned from the BMA on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the BMA announced that resident doctors, formerly junior doctors, in England would walk out for five consecutive days from 7am on July 25, in a dispute over pay.

Prof Winston said: “I’ve paid my membership for a long time. I feel very strongly that this isn’t the time to be striking. I think that the country is really struggling in all sorts of ways, people are struggling in all sorts of ways."

Read more: Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes

Read more: Abandon strikes or risk ‘fragile’ NHS recovery, Streeting warns resident doctors

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC
Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy

“Strike action completely ignores the vulnerability of people in front of you," he told The Times.

He urged the union to reconsider, saying it is “important that doctors consider their own responsibility much more seriously”, and stressed that the walkout could cause “long-term damage” to people’s faith in doctors.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting called for resident doctors to “abandon their unreasonable rush to strike” and said that NHS recovery is “fragile”.

Mr Streeting told the Commons on Thursday: “We have put the NHS on the road to recovery, but we all know that the NHS is still hanging by a thread, and that the BMA is threatening to pull it.”

Taking calls on LBC, Mr Streeting described the strikes as "the last thing" the NHS needs and urged them to hit pause on their action.

He said the walkouts risk undermining work the government has done to improve the health service, with waiting lists down and more people being seen.

Speaking with Shelagh Fogarty, the Health Secretary said he'd be up for a "discussion" about pension pots compared to take home pay.

The BMA has been contacted for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves

A lipreader has revealed to LBC what Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Rachel Reeves and Eric Lombard were laughing about in the Downing Street garden.

Lipreader reveals what Starmer, Macron and Reeves were joking about in Downing Street garden at UK-France summit
Research revealed by LBC - from the Federation of Master Builders - reveals that 37% of adults have hired an unreliable or unqualified builder.

Brits left devastated by 'cowboy builders', as LBC reveals they've cost Brits £14.3bn in last 5 years
Some 1,286 individual AI-generated child sexual abuse videos were discovered in the first half of this year, according to new IWF data published on Friday.

AI-generated child sex abuse videos ‘now as lifelike as real footage’, charity warns

Sergeant Gregory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden and police community support officer (PCSO) Timothy Parry were the first officers to arrive on the scene at the Taylor Swift-themed workshop on July 29 last year.

Officers who confronted Southport killer Axel Rudakubana recognised with bravery awards

An F-35 Lightning stealth jet performing a flypast during the commissioning ceremony for 809 Naval Air Squadron at RAF Marham in King's Lynn in Norfolk

UK's F-35 fleet plagued by delays and shortfalls - marking 'a disappointing return' on £11bn cost

World News

See more World News

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

12 hours ago

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

17 hours ago

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News