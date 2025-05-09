Royal Mint unveils first-ever fashion house coins to mark 150 years of Liberty

9 May 2025, 02:47 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 02:51

Coins celebrating 150 years of the emporium Liberty sitting at the heart of artistic innovation and craftsmanship have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Created in the Liberty Design studio, the £5 coin design combines the department store’s past and present, with elements from Liberty’s latest collection of fabrics appearing in the design.

Liberty was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in 1875 and it is known for the distinctive Tudor-style architecture of its London building and its floral and paisley prints.

The brand soon became a hub for design and craftsmanship and it is celebrated for its fashion and its decoratively patterned fabrics.

The Liberty commemorative coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, brilliant uncirculated and colour versions, with prices starting at £18.50.

The full collection will be available to buy on the Royal Mint website from May 12 at 9am.

Coins will also be on display and available to buy within Liberty’s archive exhibition shop, along with a 1.5 kilogramme silver masterwork medallion that took the Mint around three weeks to make. The Mint said the medallion will be available to purchase for a “five figure sum”.

The coins and medallion will be on display at Liberty’s flagship store from May 12 to the end of July, with the medallion also being available to buy.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Flamboyant style, timeless designs and the finest British craftsmanship have been combined to produce a special commemorative coin to mark 150 years of Liberty.

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with Liberty to create this unique design that honours the brand’s rich heritage and its bright future.”

She added: “The Liberty £5 coin also marks a special chapter in The Royal Mint’s coinage history, by being the first fashion house to be celebrated on an official UK coin.”

Pere Bruach, design manager from Liberty, said: “Looking to the design house’s past and present, this special edition coin is a heartfelt tribute to our iconic flagship store.”

Photo issued by the Royal Mint of their new coin celebrating 150 years of Liberty in central London.
Photo issued by the Royal Mint of their new coin celebrating 150 years of Liberty in central London. Picture: PA
Photo issued by the Royal Mint of their new coin celebrating 150 years of Liberty in central London
Photo issued by the Royal Mint of their new coin celebrating 150 years of Liberty in central London. Picture: PA

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer

'Putting the brakes on Britain': Mental health crisis holding back economy, charities warn PM
Annual blood test for cancer ‘could stop half of cases reaching advanced stage’

'Game-changing' blood tests could spot cancer before symptoms and cut deaths by half, say scientists
London, UK, 21st April, 2025. ROGER Daltery at The London Palladium on his Live and Kicking Tour 21st April 2025 Credit: Ray Hill/Alamy Live News

Who knew? No UK goodbye tour from rock legends for now after band announced final tour in the US and Canada
Director James Foley arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ director James Foley dies aged 71 after brain cancer diagnosis

Manchester United's Mason Mount celebrates following the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Manchester United climb a Mount-ain to reach all-English Europa League final against Spurs

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Everything we know about the UK-US trade deal - as final details still ‘being written up’

World News

See more World News

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia as he said the UK will "do everything in our power to destroy" President Vladimir Putin's shadow fleet.

Starmer to announce fresh sanctions on Russia as he vows to ‘do everything in our power to destroy’ Putin’s shadow fleet

3 hours ago

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue

5 hours ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia and Ukraine both accuse each other of breaching VE Day ceasefire

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News