Royal Navy warship destroys supersonic missile in ‘historic first’

16 May 2025, 21:23

HMS Dragon conducting a small arms firing at sea in the Hebrides Ranges located off the West coast of Scotland, as part of Operation Hercules
HMS Dragon conducting a small arms firing at sea in the Hebrides Ranges located off the West coast of Scotland, as part of Operation Hercules. Picture: Royal Navy

By Ella Bennett

One of the UK’s most advanced warships has destroyed a supersonic missile in a “historic first” for the Royal Navy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HMS Dragon, a Plymouth-based Type 45 destroyer, eliminated a high-speed target which was designed to emulate the most up-to-date advanced capabilities seen in combat in recent years.

Footage shows the destroyer using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system to shoot down an incoming high-speed target capable of “corkscrew” and “weave” manoeuvres.

Iain Giffin, Commanding Officer of HMS Dragon, said the results proved the ship has “world leading” air defence capability and demonstrated the Navy’s ability to “integrate and operate alongside Nato allies and partners”.

The Sea Viper system enabled the Royal Navy to shoot down a ballistic missile in combat for the first time last year.

HMS Diamond used it while deployed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to shoot down an Iranian-made missile which had been launched by the Houthis in Yemen.

Read more: Donald Trump signs billion dollar deals on aviation and defence with Qatar on Middle East tour

Read more: British forces could 'join EU missions under Brexit defence pact', leaked draft reveals

A Sea viper live firing against a supersonic sea skimming target on the HMS Dragon
A Sea viper live firing against a supersonic sea skimming target on the HMS Dragon. Picture: Royal Navy

The system has received increased investment since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the government announced a £405 million investment to fund upgrades.

The exercise off the coast of Scotland was part of Nato’s Exercise Formidable Shield, which runs from May 1 to May 31.

The operation by HMS Dragon was designed to test the Navy’s ability to defend itself from attacks involving recently developed methods of warfare, such as swarms of drones.

HMS Dragon at Sea off the west Coast of Scotland
HMS Dragon at Sea off the west Coast of Scotland. Picture: Royal Navy

“Training alongside ships, aircraft and land forces from 11 nations in this complex, multi-domain exercise ensures that we maintain our fighting edge against evolving hi and low-tech threats,” Commanding Officer Giffin said.

Lieutenant Commander Sarah Kaese, HMS Dragon’s senior warfare officer, who is on exchange from the Royal Australian Navy, said: “Seeing how far Dragon has progressed, both within the Warfare Department as well as the wider ship, is impressive.

“Formidable Shield has been both a significant challenge and opportunity for Dragon to come together as a warfighting unit and integrate into a task group developing air defence capability.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Damaged buildings following a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses.

Two firefighters and man killed in Bicester blaze named by police

Thousands attends the Mighty Hoopla 2024

Music festivals in London park ‘have to be cancelled’ after court decision, lawyers say

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

Rizzle Kick's Jordan Stephens to hunt down person who blackmailed him in 'sextortion' documentary
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Donald Trump, right, have clashed over the singer's comments at a gig.

Donald Trump hits out at Bruce Springsteen after singer brands him 'corrupt, incompetent and treasonous'
Money can be an ongoing stress for many people, particularly in today’s economy with a cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rising bills.

3 financial experts reveal the money tips they want you to know

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.

How look after your skin in the sun over 60

World News

See more World News

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

5 hours ago

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed

9 hours ago

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News