Rugby players scrum down to push ambulance off field after girl suffers 'series of seizures'

13 March 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 12:31

Rugby players scrum down to push an ambulance of field to help a player who suffered a 'series of seizures' get to hospital
Rugby players scrum down to push an ambulance of field to help a player who suffered a 'series of seizures' get to hospital. Picture: Kingswood Rugby Club

By Lauren Lewis

This is the moment rugby players scrummed down to push an ambulance of field to get a player who suffered a 'series of seizures' on the pitch to hospital.

Footage posted online shows more than 15 people in a scrum behind the ambulance, which appears to be stuck in the field.

A voice calls for the players to start pushing and after a few seconds of effort, the vehicle begins to move to cheers from onlookers.

The players in the scrum are members of Kingswood Athenas Rugby Club in Bristol and their opponent from the weekend's game.

Viewers online praised the players for jumping to the girl's aid, calling it "the super scrum".

Ian Starr, Chair of Kingswood Rugby Club, told LBC: “Unfortunately a player got injured during a game over the weekend and we called an ambulance onto the pitch.

"A boys match had just finished and the lads came together to get the ambulance off the pitch.

“It was really good to see both clubs, despite battering each other for 80 minutes, come together to help the injured player off the pitch in proper rugby spirit."

The incident took place after a player experienced a "series of seizures" while on the pitch.

The South Western ambulance took the player and her family to Bristol Children’s hospital where she received medical attention.

Posted by Kingswood Athenas on Sunday, March 2, 2025
The player's Mum wrote alongside the video online: "She had a series of seizures during the game which was incredibly scary.

"She is not known to be epileptic so as you can imagine we were out of our minds with panic.

"We were inside the ambulance during the rescue mission and we were blown away by the incredible spirit, love, support and teamwork you all showed helping to get my baby girl to safety.

"It meant we were able to get to Bristol Children’s hospital with minimal delay and get the help she needed.

"I cannot thank you enough, from the bottom of my heart it was incredible to know that you had us, and you all came together for us. Thank you so very much."

An ambulance was called after a player experienced a "series of seizures" while on the pitch.
An ambulance was called after a player experienced a "series of seizures" while on the pitch. Picture: Kingswood Rugby Club

