Rugby league star missing as wife issues desperate plea to find father of three

Brandon Moore is a rugby league player. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The wife of Batley Bulldogs player Brandon Moore has issued a desperate plea on social media after the 28-year-old rugby league player went missing.

The wife of Brandon Moore, who plays for Batley Bulldogs, has issued a plea for help with the star missing since Friday.

An urgent search has been launched for Brandon, who is originally from Maryport in Cumbria.

His wife Mara took to social media to say: "If anyone has seen Brandon Moore can you please message me?" she wrote on Facebook.

"I usually wouldn’t ever post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven’t seen or heard of him and hoping maybe someone’s seen sightings of him and can message me?"

The couple has three children and reside in Castleford. Picture: Facebook

The couple have three children and are based in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

The post continued: "I have a 7 week old baby at home and 2 others so I can’t go hunting myself other than a car ride. Police contacted. Been missing approx 14 hours now. Thank you."

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has been shared around 2,600 times, and received 56 comments.

Brandon was supposed to be at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for Batley's Championship match against table-topping French club Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

The hooker was named in the squad, but did not show up for the match, which the home side, who sit 11th in the Championship, ended up losing 30-14.

Brandon Moore during the Betfred Championship Summer Bash match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture: Alamy

He joined the club last year after spending eight years at Halifax Panthers, captaining them to an 1895 Cup final win in 2023.

Brandon previously spoke of his connection with Halifax, telling Yorkshire Live: "Along the years I’ve met some top blokes who’ve made my time at the club and I’ve made some special bonds that are life long.

"Even though I’m not a Halifax lad, I always knew how much rugby league meant to the town and it was always an honour to captain the side."