RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

The Vivienne at RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday January 5.

An inquest into the 32-year-old's death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

Coroner's officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Read more: Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

Read more: Elon Musk’s son X steals show in the Oval Office with Trump - but his mother Grimes is furious

The coffin of The Vivienne is carried into St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire. Picture: Alamy

Ms Edgar said: "Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death."

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told Williams was identified by their father, Lee Williams.

Area coroner Victoria Davies said: "Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams."

She added that further investigations are required.

The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on June 30.

The brief hearing was attended by four members of the press.

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, last month, was attended by RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.