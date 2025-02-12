RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

12 February 2025, 10:45

The Vivienne at RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
The Vivienne at RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday January 5.

An inquest into the 32-year-old's death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

Coroner's officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Read more: Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

Read more: Elon Musk’s son X steals show in the Oval Office with Trump - but his mother Grimes is furious

The coffin of The Vivienne is carried into St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire
The coffin of The Vivienne is carried into St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire. Picture: Alamy

Ms Edgar said: "Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death."

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told Williams was identified by their father, Lee Williams.

Area coroner Victoria Davies said: "Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams."

She added that further investigations are required.

The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on June 30.

The brief hearing was attended by four members of the press.

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, last month, was attended by RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.

Latest News

See more Latest News

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud

No alcohol at all will be allowed at 2034 World Cup, Saudi ambassador tells LBC

Hanukkah Celebration.

Antisemitic incidents have doubled since October 7 attack, says charity protecting British Jews
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has died at the age of 65

Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

A large police presence remains in place

Man arrested after 36-hour 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police at Sheffield apartment block
Titan submersible.

Listen to eerie recording revealing Titan submersible's last moments

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss.

Soldier, 19, found dead in her room alleged senior officer 'pinned her down and tried to kiss' her months before her death

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files

5 hours ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village

19 hours ago

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News