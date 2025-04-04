Breaking News

Russell Brand breaks silence after actor and comedian charged with rape and sexual assaults

By Henry Moore

Russell Brand claims he “never engaged in non-consensual activity” after he was charged with sexual offences, including rape.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor turned influencer has been charged by the Metropolitan Police with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault between 1999 and 2005.

It comes after detectives began investigating the former comedian in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations following reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

In a video posted on X, Brand said: “I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes”.

“I want to thank all of you for your continuing support”, he added.

“Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Brand, 50, is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

In all, the allegations relate to four women.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.

"A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.

The 50-year-old has previously denied all allegations against him, calling them "very, very hurtful" In a YouTube address to his followers.

He labelled the accusations a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” that he “absolutely refutes".

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

“These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on Friday May 2 2025.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”