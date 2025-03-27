Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing.". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer will slam Vladimir Putin’s “hollow promises” as he hosts a summit of allied nations for Ukraine peace talks today.

The PM will host the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing alongside President Emmanuel Macron, just hours after the French leader suggested a European peacekeeping force could "respond" if attacked by Russia.

Together, the leaders will present the results of a series of defence summits held at London's Northwood military headquarters, as European nations push for a peace in Ukraine that doesn’t see Russia take hold of the country.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister will tell allies that "excellent progress" has been made and Europe is "mobilising together in pursuit of peace, but now we must keep up the momentum."

French President Emmanuel Macron Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

He will also accuse the Russian president of "playing games" with an agreement for a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea after separate talks between US negotiators and their counterparts in Kyiv and Moscow.

The PM is expected to say: "Unlike President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, Putin has shown he's not a serious player in these peace talks. Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good faith participation from all sides - all while continuing to inflict devastating attacks on the Ukrainian people. His promises are hollow.

“The US is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks, President Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine's future. Now Putin needs to show he's willing to play ball."

Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of slowing down peace talks, with each party accusing the other of breaching the terms of a tentative US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure.

Thursday’s summit comes after it was announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to paused hostilities in the Black Sea.

In statements published on Tuesday, the White House said both nations had agreed to "ensure safe navigation" and "eliminate the use of force" in the sea.

However, the US also appeared to signal an intention to ease sanctions on Russian agricultural goods and improve Mr Putin's access to maritime insurance, ports and payment systems.

Today’s meeting of 31 nations comes after Mr Macron hosted his Ukrainian counterpart in Paris to discuss peace plans.

In televised remarks after the meeting, Mr Macron said: "If there was again a generalised aggression against Ukrainian soil, these armies would be under attack and then it's our usual framework of engagement.

"Our soldiers, when they are engaged and deployed, are there to react and respond to the decisions of the commander in chief and, if they are in a conflict situation, to respond to it."