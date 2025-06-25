Russian cyber attack on NHS hospitals ‘contributed to patient's death’

25 June 2025, 21:19

Sign for 'Kings College Hospital' outside the main entrance in London, UK.
Sign for 'Kings College Hospital' outside the main entrance in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A patient death linked to a ransomware attack on hospital blood services is a “reminder of the threat Russia poses to our day-to-day life”, Government officials have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King’s College Hospital, in south London, said that a patient died “unexpectedly” during the cyber attack.

And an investigation into the death found a “number of contributing factors” including a “long wait for a blood test result due to the cyber attack”.

Pathology services provider Synnovis was the victim of a ransomware attack by a Russian cyber gang in June last year.

As a result more than 10,000 appointments were cancelled at the two London NHS trusts that were worst affected.

Read more: Keir Starmer will face vote of no confidence if MPs reject benefits bill, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Reeves pumps money into NHS as critics warn future tax rises 'almost inevitable'

And a significant number of GP practices in London were unable to order blood tests for their patients.

A King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “One patient sadly died unexpectedly during the cyber-attack.

“As is standard practice when this happens, we undertook a detailed review of their care.

“The patient safety incident investigation identified a number of contributing factors that led to the patient’s death.

“This included a long wait for a blood test result due to the cyber attack impacting pathology services at the time.

“We have met with the patient’s family, and shared the findings of the safety investigation with them.”

Earlier this month health officials confirmed that 170 patients have suffered harm as a result of the attack.

Mark Dollar, chief executive of Synnovis, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that last year’s criminal cyber attack has been identified as one of the contributing factors that led to this patient’s death.

“Our hearts go out to the family involved.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the patient.

“This tragedy is a reminder of the threat Russia poses to our day-to-day life and how serious the consequences of these attacks can be to our critical infrastructure.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The countdown to retirement!

Work until you are 68 - or even older? State pension changes ‘could be brought forward’

Boris Becker has spoken out about his experience of being 'hounded' by the media

Boris Becker says he was hounded in public 'at every turn... just like Princess Diana’

The Palace of Westminster at the early morning in London.

Restoration of Parliament being ‘kicked down the road’ sparking warnings of ‘Notre Dame-type inferno or worse’
A British Gas smart energy meter displaying the current energy usage of gas and electricity in a home.

Energy market needs more time-based tariffs to ‘dramatically reduce bills’, regulator says

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave from the taxi-boat as they arrive at the Aman Hotel on June 25, 2026.

Bezos to hold pyjama party and Great Gatsby-themed bash as part of divisive three-day wedding
In Tajikistan (file image) beards are unofficially banned and hundreds of thousands of men have been arrested and forcibly shaved

Migrant 'allowed to stay in UK because he does not want to be made to shave off his beard'

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear programme 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA chief confirms

15 mins ago

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

5 hours ago

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Vladimir Putin to "stop dragging his heels and get to the [negotiating] table", as Trump calls the Russian president "misguided."

Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News