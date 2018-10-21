Calls To Boycott Ryanair As 'Racist' Passenger Referred To Police

Budget airline Ryanair faces calls for a boycott after failing to remove racially abusive passenger from a flight.

Shocking video has emerged of the moment a man was calling out racist slurs at a woman allegedly because she wasn't able to move out of his way quick enough.

The white man calls the woman an "ugly black b******" on the flight from Barcelona to London Stansted and has been seen more than 2.5 million times on social media.

At the beginning of the video, the 77-year-old woman's daughter can be heard telling the man that her mother is disabled.

But he replied: "I don't care whether she's f****** disabled or not, if I tell her to get out she gets out."

The airline has faced criticism for not removing the passenger from the flight.

This video below contains language some people may find offensive.

The shadow transport minister for aviation, Karl Turner, responded by saying he will raise the issue.

He tweeted: "I shall be writing to Ryanair and the Aviation Minister Liz Sugg to ask what they've done about this.

"Clearly committed criminal offences. Needs to be charged and fast."

I shall be writing to @Ryanair and the Aviation Minister Liz Sugg to ask what they’ve done about this. Clearly committed criminal offences. Racially Aggravated s.39 and or racially Aggravated s.5 Public Order. Needs to be charged and fast. https://t.co/yjJs8JdiCZ — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 21, 2018

In the video the man can be heard saying that he would "push" her to another seat, and shouting "don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow."

At one point a member of the cabin crew comes over and tells the man to not be rude, and the elderly woman was moved.

In a statement, Ryanair said: "We are aware of this video and have reported this matter to Essex Police."

Ryanair faces criticism for not removing a racist passenger from one of its flights. Picture: Getty

Essex Police said: "This incident, which we were made aware of this morning, is believed to have taken place on a plane at Barcelona Airport.

"Essex Police takes prejudice-based crime seriously and we want all incidents to be reported. We are working closely with Ryanair and the Spanish authorities on the investigation.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the police on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.