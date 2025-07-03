Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ryanair has announced more than 170 flights have been cancelled over the next two days ahead of air traffic control strikes impacting Europe.

The low cost carrier has cancelled a large number of flights to and from France, as French air traffic control strike action gets underway.

The cancellations are set to affect more than 30,000 passengers as thousands of family's jet of on family holidays during one of the busiest periods of the year.

The Irish carrier said the cancellations on Thursday and Friday impact flights to and from France, but will also affect French overflights.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary renewed calls on EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to take “urgent action” to reform European Union air traffic control (ATC) services in light of the disruption.

in the foot a Boeing 737-8AS of the Ryanair company
in the foot a Boeing 737-8AS of the Ryanair company. Picture: Alamy

The French civil aviation agency (DGAC) said on Wednesday requested multiple airlines reduce flight traffic to Paris airports by a staggering 40% due to the planned strikes.

"In addition to flights to/from France being cancelled, this strike will also affect all French overflights," Ryanair said in a statement on Thursday.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take urgent action to reform European Union air traffic controllers' services.

He said: “Once again, European families are held to ransom by French air traffic controllers going on strike.

“It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being cancelled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike.

"It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays.

”Ryanair has long-campaigned for an overhaul of ATC services across Europe.

It comes as Ryanair is set to increase its free 'personal cabin baggage' allowance “over the coming weeks”.

Conferenza stampa Ryanair & Torino Airport con il ceo Eddie Wilson e l'AD Andrea Andorno Nella foto:Andrea Andorno e Eddie Wilson
Conferenza stampa Ryanair & Torino Airport con il ceo Eddie Wilson e l'AD Andrea Andorno Nella foto:Andrea Andorno e Eddie Wilson. Picture: Alamy

The new rules designed to standardise dimensions for hand luggage on European flights will see the low-cost carrier increase the size by 20%.

Currently, “personal bag” size measures 40 x 25 x 20cm – a volume of approximately 20 litres.

Following an agreement among European airlines, the new minimum size for cabin luggage will increase from 25 to 30cm.

This increase means dimensions will now measure 40 x 30 x 20cm – a volume of around 24 litres.

