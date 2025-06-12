Ryanair to issue £500 'air-rage' fines for disruptive passengers

Ryanair will fine disruptive passengers removed from planes £500. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Disruptive Ryanair passengers removed from planes will be fined £500, the airline has announced.

The carrier said this will be the "minimum" punishment, and it will continue to pursue passengers for civil damages.

Ryanair expressed hope the new policy will "act as a deterrent to eliminate this unacceptable behaviour".

In August 2024, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary demanded a two-drink limit on passengers at airports, saying air rage had reached an all-time high. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the airline said: "It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger's behaviour.

"To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.

"While these are isolated events which happen across all airlines, disruptive behaviour in such a confined shared space is unacceptable."