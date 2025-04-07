Exclusive

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he won’t take any action after man filmed smoking crack on the Tube

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he won't take any action after a video emerged of a man taking crack cocaine on the Underground. Picture: Alamy, social media

By Henry Moore

Sadiq Khan has confirmed he has no plans to take action after a video emerged of a man smoking “crack cocaine” on the London Underground.

The shocking video was taken by a concerned commuter over the weekend and posted online.

The poster said that they saw "a dirty, [scruffy] man opposite... I initially thought that he was homeless (and that other people were moving away because he smelt bad or something)"

They then realised that "he was behaving oddly" and trying "to light a small, metal pipe."

Speaking to LBC, the London Mayor confirmed he will not take any action amid growing reports of crack cocaine use on the capital’s public transport.

“You shouldn't be breaking the law, whether it's on the underground or on the surface,” he said.

“It's really important that people realise on the TFL network. Not only have we the Metropolitan Police on buses, on the surface, subsurface, we've got British Transport Police.”

He added: “I'd say to anybody who sees somebody breaking the law in a way that's safe to you, let BTP know, let TFL take action.”

Despite this, Mr Khan said he would not be leasing with Transport for London to prevent drug use on the Underground.

He said: “We've got 500 enforcement officers employed by TFL who wear body worn videos for their safety, but also to capture evidence.

“We also have British Transport Police and the Met Police Service and City of London Police, indeed, also out and about on public transport.

“This shouldn't have happened if it was reported. You will make sure that when good citizens, Good Samaritans report things, actions are taken.”

The man was smoking drugs on the train. Picture: Social Media

Writing on Reddit, the video’s poster: "Thinking he was just drunk, I said 'Dude, no- you can't do that here' before I recognised that he was attempting to light up some crack."

Describing the drug user, the Reddit poster said: "He was as high as a kite, occasionally looking around but not really focusing on anything, with a gormless grin expression on his face.

"He was phlegming and spitting on the floor near-constantly too; every few moments he'd spit yellow liquid onto the floor below him whilst constantly clicking away at his lighter trying to get his crack to smoke, which was largely burnt up mass but still pungent enough to recognise that it was crack."

The passenger said that most other people on the train were "repulsed" by the crack smoker, especially the young women on the carriage. People moved away from the man.

"When I got off at my stop, I saw him scurry off onto another platform and get onto another carriage," they added.

The passenger said that they then reported the drug user, only to be told there was little to be done.

It comes after the Transport Secretary told LBC that scenes of people smoking crack on the Tube are “unacceptable.”

Ms Alexander "I think the overall point to make here is that the transport network in London, and indeed across the country as a whole, is a relatively low crime environment.

"Clearly, any increase in the number of incidents that are happening, whether it's on the Tube, on the buses, on the trams in London, the British Transport Police, alongside the enforcement officers that were on the Tube, will want to tackle that on the Tube."

A TfL spokesperson said: "We want all customers to feel safe when travelling and we understand the alarm this kind of behaviour could cause.

"We are working with the police, specialist teams and other agencies to help move vulnerable people away from our network and into help and support."