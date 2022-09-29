Sadiq Khan rules out Trafalgar Square Queen statue with fourth plinth reserved for art commissions

Sadiq Khan has said the Fourth Plinth will continue to be used to display art works, but supports a statue of the late monarch at a "suitable location". Picture: Getty

By Cameron Kerr

The Mayor of London has ruled out putting a statue of Queen Elizabeth II on Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth.

It will not be possible in the foreseeable future, with planned art exhibits commissioned for the plinth for the next four years.

A spokesman said on Wednesday: “The Fourth Plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future. There are planned Fourth Plinth exhibits for the next four years."

MPs in the House of Commons had broadly voiced support for a statue of the late monarch on the vacant plinth.

However the Mayor's office said that the Mayor would support a statue of the monarch elsewhere in the city: “A statue of the Queen at a suitable location in London is a matter for the Royal family to consider, and of course the Greater London Authority stands ready to support them in their wishes.”

The news comes as Windsor Castle reopens, meaning members of the public will be able to see the Queen's final resting place.

Samson Kambulu's artwork, Antelope, will be in situ until September 2024. Picture: Getty

The Fourth Plinth scheme is one of the most prominent public art commissions in the world, allowing artists to showcase their works in one of the tourism hotspots of the UK's capital city.

The scheme was first proposed in 1994 by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who was chairman of the Royal Society of Art at the time. Ms Leith told the Guardian that she would prefer to see the scheme continue:

“It’s really important that the contemporary stuff stays in the square. Each sculpture has had its fans and its detractors. Even if you hate what’s there, you know it’s coming down next year.”

In recent years, a fly-like drone perched on a sculpture depicting a giant ice cream cone and a golden rocking horse have taken turns in occupying the plinth.

The Mayor, pictured here with Labour leader Kier Starmer and his wife Victoria, has said the fourth plinth will continue to showcase work by "world-class artists" for the "foreseeable future". Picture: Getty

The current occupant of the plinth is Samson Kambulu's new commission: Antelope. The work depicts John Chilembwe, an anti-colonialist pastor who in 1915 led a revolt against British rule in Nyasaland, now Malawi.

The winning commission has been criticised by some, because the revolt led to bloodshed including the decapitation of a British settler.

Mr Khan said the work would “encourage discussion about the fight for freedom and equality”. The commission that is set to follow Kambalu’s work, created by the artist Teresa Margolles, depicts the faces of 850 transgender people.

Works are chosen by the Fourth Plinth Commission, appointed by the Mayor's Office. The commission takes a long list of contemporary proposals in sketch form and reduces them to a short list of six.

From this, the winning proposal is approved by the Mayor and funded by the Great London Authority at a cost of £140,000, plus a £30,000 artist’s fee. There is a new artwork roughly every two years.