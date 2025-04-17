Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Chimps at a safari park have taken part in an Easter egg hunt as part of a project educating children about animal care.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Primates living at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling hunted eggs made from papier-mache by primary school children.

Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs as part of an enrichment project designed to stimulate the chimps’ curiosity and problem-solving skills.

The eggs were later filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover.

The project aimed to foster a deeper connection between children and nature, while also highlighting the importance of good animal care.

Check out the pictures below.

Read more: Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

Read more: Schools paying for beds and food for families living in poverty

Chippie the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs. Picture: PA

The eggs were placed on Chimp Island. Picture: PA

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs. Picture: PA

Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs. Picture: PA

Gill and Chippie the Chimpanzees . Picture: PA

The eggs were filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover. Picture: PA

Pupils gained first-hand experience with animal enrichment . Picture: PA