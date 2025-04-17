Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

17 April 2025, 10:45 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 10:48

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Chimps at a safari park have taken part in an Easter egg hunt as part of a project educating children about animal care.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Primates living at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling hunted eggs made from papier-mache by primary school children.

Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs as part of an enrichment project designed to stimulate the chimps’ curiosity and problem-solving skills.

The eggs were later filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover.

The project aimed to foster a deeper connection between children and nature, while also highlighting the importance of good animal care.

Check out the pictures below.

Read more: Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

Read more: Schools paying for beds and food for families living in poverty

Chippie the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs
Chippie the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs. Picture: PA
The eggs, placed on Chimp Island, were made by pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith Primary, and Doune Primary schools
The eggs were placed on Chimp Island. Picture: PA
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs. Picture: PA
Peter the Chimpanzee
Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs. Picture: PA
Gill and Chippie (r) the Chimpanzees
Gill and Chippie the Chimpanzees . Picture: PA
Peter the Chimpanzee
The eggs were filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover. Picture: PA
Chippie the Chimpanzee
Pupils gained first-hand experience with animal enrichment . Picture: PA
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs
The children decorated their eggs with bright colours, natural materials, and even special messages for the chimps. Picture: PA

Latest News

See more Latest News

Track renewal projects are taking place over Easter weekend

Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ali Carter in the first round at the Crucible

Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship
The Prime Minister (pictured with President Ursula von der Leyen) is looking to use a summit in May to align the UK and EU emissions trading schemes

Brits brace for another rise in household energy bills as Sir Keir Starmer 'plans to join EU net zero deal'
Hospital patients are being given airline-style vanity packs to help cope with being left on corridors

Hospital hands patients 'care pack' and apology letter after they're forced to stay on corridors for days on end
Michelle Trachtenberg died in February

Revealed: Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death

Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground

The Who drummer breaks silence over sacking after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

World News

See more World News

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Israeli strike on Gaza kills at least 23 people - as UN warns of food shortages

40 mins ago

Palestinians gather in large numbers to benefit from the food aid, during the distribution by a charity organization in Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 16, 2025.

Israeli troops to remain in so-called ‘security zones’ in Gaza indefinitely as aid blockade to continue, minister says

10 hours ago

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene in Tehran, Iran on June 25, 2024.

Iran hits back at US 'lack of seriousness' after change of location for nuclear talks

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News