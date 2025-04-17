James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs
17 April 2025, 10:45 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 10:48
Chimps at a safari park have taken part in an Easter egg hunt as part of a project educating children about animal care.


Primates living at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling hunted eggs made from papier-mache by primary school children.
Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs as part of an enrichment project designed to stimulate the chimps’ curiosity and problem-solving skills.
The eggs were later filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover.
The project aimed to foster a deeper connection between children and nature, while also highlighting the importance of good animal care.
Check out the pictures below.
