Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks

10 July 2025, 11:31

People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.
People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Park-goers have been advised to avoid sitting or playing underneath or near trees following several large branches abruptly falling.

Harrow Council issued safety notices after branches fell in areas including Stanmore, Hatch End and Pinner. However, there have been no reported casualties.

The council has cited Sudden Branch Drop Syndrome - where branches can break off and fall to the ground unexpectedly - as the culprit, with warm weather a factor in why it occurs.

Harrow Council issued safety notices after branches fell in areas including Stanmore, Hatch End and Pinner.
Harrow Council issued safety notices after branches fell in areas including Stanmore, Hatch End and Pinner. Picture: Alamy

Tree species more at risk of being affected by Sudden Branch Drop Syndrome include oak, beech, willow and cedar.

Aside from parks, play areas and outdoor gyms with trees near them have also been checked, the council said.

It added: "Trees are vital to our environment and wildlife, and we remain committed to maintaining and growing our tree stock."

If people are worried about any trees in their local area, they have been advised to report any issues via the council's website.

