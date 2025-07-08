Salt Path author dropped by charity after doubts cast over husband’s diagnosis

8 July 2025, 11:22 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 11:53

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn attend The Lighthouse Cinema for a Gala Screening of The Salt Path
Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn attend The Lighthouse Cinema for a Gala Screening of The Salt Path. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The author of The Salt Path has been dropped by a leading charity amid accusations she made up elements of the story that inspired the best-selling memoir.

Raynor Winn’s best selling book tells the story of her and her husband Moth, who decided to walk the South West Coast Path after losing their home and Moth was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition.

It was turned into a film starring Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson.

Concerns have been cast over Moth’s diagnosis of corticobasal degeneration (CBD). The loss of their home has been linked to legal troubles and accusations of embezzlement.

PSPA, a charity dedicated to helping sufferers of CBD, has cut ties with the author and her husband.

A spokesman for the PSPA said: “We were shocked and disappointed to learn of the allegations made about Raynor and Moth Winn.

“Raynor and Moth worked with many individuals and organisations since their first book was published, including PSPA.

“We received the family’s need for support, and desire to raise awareness of PSP and CBD in good faith.”

“Whilst we are thankful for the awareness opportunities their story has provided; too many questions currently remain unanswered.

“Therefore, we have made the decision to terminate our relationship with the family.”

The Observer newspaper first published allegations surrounding the story, and neurologists voiced doubts about his diagnosis, questioning how long he has lived with the disease and his ability to take part in long walks.

Winn has branded the claims made by the newspaper as ‘highly misleading’ adding “The Salt Path lays bare the physical and spiritual journey Moth and I shared, an experience that transformed us completely and altered the course of our lives.

“This is the true story of our journey.”

