Salt Path author 'risking legal action' as publisher issues statement over claims story was 'based on lies'

Writer Raynor Winn during the CineMerit Award for Gillian Anderson and the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path" during the 2025 Munich Film Festival. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

The author of The Salt Path is at risk of facing legal action by the memoir's publisher amid accusations she made up elements of the best-selling story.

Raynor Winn’s book tells the story of her and her husband Moth, who decided to walk the South West Coast Path after losing their home and Moth was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition.

Concerns have been cast over Moth’s diagnosis of corticobasal degeneration (CBD). The loss of their home has been linked to legal troubles and accusations of embezzlement.

It was turned into a film starring Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson.

Author and broadcaster Richard Osman said he believes Penguin Random House - the publisher behind The Salt Path, as well as his Thursday Murder Club series - will look to "claw back some of the money" from the couple if they have fabricated details in the story.

Richard Osman has spoken about the ongoing controversy surrounding the memoir The Salt Path. Picture: Alamy

"It is a publishing phenomenon. Raynor has got a very, very nice career. You know, she's made millions... they've got a nice house down in Cornwall," he told the MailOnline.

"They would have signed a contract and therefore everything is on them. If something is a deliberate lie, then, Penguin Random House I guess would have some sort of recourse."

He added "a bomb would have gone off" at the publisher after the Observer's investigation raised doubts about the genuineness of details in the story.

"People are going to be very, very hurt. I suggest there'll be some legal issues if these things do turn out to be not true," Osman told The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

"I think that probably you try and claw back some of the money that you've passed over. I don't know this particular contract. The contract would normally be that they have guaranteed that everything, in this piece is truthful."

Raynor Winn with her husband Moth. . Picture: Getty

Penguin has released a statement stating it had "not received any concerns about the book’s content" prior to the Observer investigation.

Penguin’s full statement, provided to The Bookseller, read: "Penguin (Michael Joseph [a division of Penguin Books]) published The Salt Path in 2018 and, like many readers, we were moved and inspired by Raynor’s story and its message of hope.

"Penguin undertook all the necessary pre-publication due diligence, including a contract with an author warranty about factual accuracy, and a legal read, as is standard with most works of non-fiction. Prior to the Observer inquiry, we had not received any concerns about the book’s content."

Osman's comments come after PSPA, a charity dedicated to helping sufferers of CBD, cut ties with the author and her husband.

"We were shocked and disappointed to learn of the allegations made about Raynor and Moth Winn," a spokesperson for PSPA said.

Winn has branded the claims made by the Observer as "highly misleading", adding: "The Salt Path lays bare the physical and spiritual journey Moth and I shared, an experience that transformed us completely and altered the course of our lives. This is the true story of our journey."

LBC has contacted Penguin Random House for comment.