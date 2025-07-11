Salt Path author's new book delayed after doubts cast over husband's diagnosis caused her 'considerable distress'

By Jacob Paul

The Salt Path author Raynor Winn's new book has been delayed after claims elements of her bestselling memoir was fabricated caused her and her husband "considerable distress", her publisher has said.

Penguin Michael Joseph said the decision to postpone the publication Winn's fourth book, On Winter Hill, had been made with The Salt Path author.

"Given recent events, in particular intrusive conjecture around Moth's health condition which has caused considerable distress to Raynor Winn and her family, it is our priority to support the author at this time," Penguin Michael Joseph said in a statement.

"With this in mind, Penguin Michael Joseph, together with the author, have made the decision to delay the publication of On Winter Hill from this October," a statement read.

A new release date will be announced later, the publisher said.

It comes after an investigation by The Observer claimed key parts of her 2018 book The Salt Path were fabricated.

The book tells the story of Winn and her husband Moth, who decided to walk the South West Coast Path after losing their home and Moth was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition called corticobasal degeneration [CBD].

It was turned into a film starring Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson.

However, doubts have been cast over her husband's diagnosis of the rare neurological condition, which is in the same family as Parkinson's disease.

The loss of the couple's home has also been linked to legal troubles and accusations of embezzlement.

In the Observer's investigation, neurologists voiced doubts about Moth's diagnosis, questioning how long he has lived with the disease and his ability to take part in long walks.

Winn has branded the claims made by the newspaper as "grotesquely unfair, highly misleading and seeks to systematically pick apart my life".

In a statement on Thursday, she said the allegations have been "heartbreaking" and left the pair "devastated".

She branded the accusations "vile" and "heinous" as she revealed what claimed were "excerpts from two clinic letters, showing he is treated for CBD/S and has been for many years".

Winn wrote on Instagram: "The last few days have been some of the hardest of my life.

"Heart breaking accusations that Moth has made up his illness have been made leaving us devastated.

"To combat these vile and heinous accusations, with Moth’s permission, and on the advice of his neurologist, I am releasing excerpts from three clinic letters, showing he is treated for CBD/S and has been for many years.

"This is deeply personal information that no-one should ever be forced to share, but we feel we have no choice in the face of this unbelievably hurtful false narrative.

"The redacted sections are for the personal privacy of Moth and the doctors involved."

The Observer also alleged that she defrauded her previous employer of £64,000.

Responding to the claim, Winn acknowledged making "mistakes" earlier in her career, calling it a stressful time.

"Any mistakes I made during the years in that office, I deeply regret, and I am truly sorry," she said.

She added the case had been settled between her and her former employer on a "non-admissions basis", saying that she was never charged despite being questioned by police.

Penguin released a statement earlier this week stating it had "not received any concerns about the book’s content" prior to the Observer investigation.

"Penguin (Michael Joseph [a division of Penguin Books]) published The Salt Path in 2018 and, like many readers, we were moved and inspired by Raynor’s story and its message of hope.

"Penguin undertook all the necessary pre-publication due diligence, including a contract with an author warranty about factual accuracy, and a legal read, as is standard with most works of non-fiction. Prior to the Observer inquiry, we had not received any concerns about the book’s content," it said.