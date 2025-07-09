Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Salt Path author Raynor Winn has been left 'devastated' by accusations that she fabricated details of her husband's debilitating illness in her best-selling memoir.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Raynor Winn’s book tells the story of her and her husband Moth, who decided to walk the South West Coast Path after losing their home and Moth was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition called corticobasal degeneration [CBD].

It was turned into a film starring Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson.

But doubts have been cast over her husband's diagnosis of the rare neurological condition, which is in the same family as Parkinson's disease.

The Salt Path author said the allegations have been "heartbreaking" and left the pair "devastated".

She branded the accusations "vile" and "heinous" as she revealed what claimed were "excerpts from two clinic letters, showing he is treated for CBD/S and has been for many years".

Winn wrote on Instagram: "The last few days have been some of the hardest of my life.

"Heart breaking accusations that Moth has made up his illness have been made leaving us devastated.

"To combat these vile and heinous accusations, with Moth’s permission, and on the advice of his neurologist, I am releasing excerpts from three clinic letters, showing he is treated for CBD/S and has been for many years.

"This is deeply personal information that no-one should ever be forced to share, but we feel we have no choice in the face of this unbelievably hurtful false narrative.

"The redacted sections are for the personal privacy of Moth and the doctors involved."

She posted a full statement on her website.

Doubts were raised over her husband's diagnosis as life expectancy following a CBD/S diagnosis is around six to eight years, according to the NHS.

However, Moth has been living with the condition for at least 18 years with no visibly apparent symptoms.

But Winn said: "I have charted Moth’s condition with such a level of honesty, that this is the most unbearable of the allegations. My books have become a record of his health, from the mornings when I need to physically help him from the bed and into the physio routine that makes his days possible.

"Through the movement issues, the bowel problems, the memory slips, the stiffness, the pain, the fatigue, the obsessions, and the despair.

"To the times, on our very long walks, when those symptoms have improved. I have never sought to offer medical advice in my books or suggest that walking might be some sort of miracle cure for CBS, I am simply charting Moth’s own personal journey and battle with his illness, and what has helped him."

Meanwhile, the loss of the couple's home has also been linked to legal troubles and accusations of embezzlement.

The Observer newspaper first published allegations surrounding the story, and neurologists voiced doubts about his diagnosis, questioning how long he has lived with the disease and his ability to take part in long walks.

Christoph Groehner, Gillian Anderson, Raynor Winn and Julia Weigl at the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path". Picture: Getty

Winn has branded the claims made by the newspaper as "grotesquely unfair, highly misleading and seeks to systematically pick apart my life"

She added: "The Salt Path is about what happened to Moth and me, after we lost our home and found ourselves homeless on the headlands of the south west. It’s not about every event or moment in our lives, but rather about a capsule of time when our lives moved from a place of complete despair to a place of hope.

"The journey held within those pages is one of salt and weather, of pain and possibility. And I can’t allow any more doubt to be cast on the validity of those memories, or the joy they have given so many."

PSPA, a charity dedicated to helping sufferers of CBD, cut ties with the Winn and her husband following the investigation.

A spokesman for the PSPA said: “We were shocked and disappointed to learn of the allegations made about Raynor and Moth Winn.

Raynor and Moth worked with many individuals and organisations since their first book was published, including PSPA.

“We received the family’s need for support, and desire to raise awareness of PSP and CBD in good faith.”

“Whilst we are thankful for the awareness opportunities their story has provided; too many questions currently remain unanswered.

“Therefore, we have made the decision to terminate our relationship with the family.”

Penguin, the publisher, has released a statement stating it had "not received any concerns about the book’s content" prior to the Observer investigation

It said in a statement: "Penguin (Michael Joseph [a division of Penguin Books]) published The Salt Path in 2018 and, like many readers, we were moved and inspired by Raynor’s story and its message of hope.

"Penguin undertook all the necessary pre-publication due diligence, including a contract with an author warranty about factual accuracy, and a legal read, as is standard with most works of non-fiction.

"Prior to the Observer inquiry, we had not received any concerns about the book’s content."