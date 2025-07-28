Salt warnings on menus should follow calorie counts to clamp down on poor health, researchers say

Salt warnings should be put on restaurant menus to encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a new study says.
Salt warnings should be put on restaurant menus to encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a new study says. Picture: Alamy

Salt warnings should be put on restaurant menus to encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a new study says.

Researchers say they have the "strongest evidence to date" that UK consumers are discouraged from ordering options that are high in salt by menu warnings.

The study by Liverpool University, published in The Lancet Public Health, consisted of an online trial with 2,391 UK adults who were alerted about dishes exceeding 50% of the recommended UK daily salt limit of 6g.

Researchers say that salt warning labels were perceived by participants as effective in discouraging selection of high-salt items and reduced salt ordered by 0.26g per meal.

Researchers say they have the "strongest evidence to date" that UK consumers are discouraged from ordering options that are high in salt by menu warnings. . Picture: Alamy

In a real-world trial at a Liverpool restaurant with 454 participants, labelled menus prompted greater awareness of salt content when ordering and reduced the salt ordered by 0.54g per meal.

Across both trials, labels were found to be equally effective regardless of age, sex or education level.

Dr Rebecca Evans, the study's lead author, said: "Our study has found that salt warning labels on menus help people make healthier choices.

"Given that excess salt intake is a leading cause of diet-related disease, this kind of labelling policy could play a vital role in improving population health.

"This study demonstrates that even small nudges at the point of purchase can encourage healthier choices."

The research team said the study was the first real-world randomised controlled trial globally to evaluate salt labelling in a full-service restaurant environment.

Sonia Pombo, from Action on Salt, said: "This important new study adds to the growing evidence that clear and visible salt warning labels on menus can positively influence consumer choices and reduce salt intake.

"Eating out is no longer an occasional indulgence - it's a routine part of daily life. Yet many meals are loaded with salt, often without our knowledge or consent.

"If we're serious about protecting public health and saving lives, salt reduction must be front and centre of the UK's food policy agenda."

