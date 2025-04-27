Fears grow for missing British Paralympian who vanished in Las Vegas as urgent search launched

Sam Ruddock went missing in Las Vegas two weeks ago. Picture: Paralympics GB

By Flaminia Luck

An urgent search is underway for a missing Paralympian who vanished in Las Vegas around two weeks ago.

Sam Ruddock was last heard from on April q6th after travelling to the US to watch a WrestleMania event.

The 35-year-old from Rugby, Warwickshire has competed in shot put, cycling and sprinting.

Friends and family of the much-loved athlete, who has cerebral palsy, say they are “hugely concerned”.

His close friend Lucy Hatton said his disappearance was "really, really out of character" but that he had not "been in quite the right head space" recently.

She added police in Las Vegas were aware and treating him as a missing person.

He has competed in shot put, cycling and sprinting. Picture: Getty

Ruddock competes in the Men's Shot. Picture: Getty

'Panicking'

His best friend, former GB sprint hurdler Lucy Earl, told The Sun it was very out of character for him to go “completely cold” on social media.

She said: "We are all very worried about him now. Alarm bells are going off.“

"He always updates his Instagram stories, every single day. But then on April 16 he just stopped.

“When we called the place he was staying and they said he had never checked out and that all his stuff was still there, we are all panicking now to be honest.

“Everyone loves Sam, he is the nicest, most wonderful human you could meet.

"He is so friendly and speaks to everyone, he inspires everyone he meets and goes around schools inspiring the next generation.

“We need to know where he is. We are really worried that something has happened to him.”

The 35-year-old reportedly travelled to the US alone. Picture: Alamy

Sam Ruddock celebrates after winning Gold in the Men's C1 Time Trial during day four of the HSBC UK National Track Championships at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome, Newport. Picture: Alamy

British Cycling said it understood he had been reported missing to police in the US and UK.

A spokesperson added: "We urge anyone who has been in contact with Sam since 16 April or may have any information of his whereabouts to contact their local police department as soon as possible."

Lincolnshire Police confirmed there was an active missing persons investigation.

Sport - Sainsbury's 2015 School Games - Day Two - Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Sam Ruddock competed as a sprinter at London 2012 but decided to switch to shot put after the Games, finishing fifth in the shot put F35 at the 2014 European Championships.

He competed for ParalympicsGB at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where he finished sixth in the F35 shot put.

He finished seventh in the same event at the 2017 World Championships in London.

In 2018 Ruddock turned his attention to cycling and was selected as part of the British team competing at the Para Cycling Track World Championships in 2019.

He became the World Champion of the C1 1000km Time Trial in 2022 and successfully defended his title one year later in Glasgow.