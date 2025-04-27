Fears grow for missing British Paralympian who vanished in Las Vegas as urgent search launched

27 April 2025, 16:59 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 17:14

Sam Ruddock
Sam Ruddock went missing in Las Vegas two weeks ago. Picture: Paralympics GB

By Flaminia Luck

An urgent search is underway for a missing Paralympian who vanished in Las Vegas around two weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sam Ruddock was last heard from on April q6th after travelling to the US to watch a WrestleMania event.

The 35-year-old from Rugby, Warwickshire has competed in shot put, cycling and sprinting.

Friends and family of the much-loved athlete, who has cerebral palsy, say they are “hugely concerned”.

His close friend Lucy Hatton said his disappearance was "really, really out of character" but that he had not "been in quite the right head space" recently.

She added police in Las Vegas were aware and treating him as a missing person.

CYCLING-PARA-CYCLING-TRACK-WC-MEN-TIME TRIAL-FINAL
He has competed in shot put, cycling and sprinting. Picture: Getty
Ruddock competes in the Men's Shot
Ruddock competes in the Men's Shot. Picture: Getty

'Panicking'

His best friend, former GB sprint hurdler Lucy Earl, told The Sun it was very out of character for him to go “completely cold” on social media.

She said: "We are all very worried about him now. Alarm bells are going off.“

"He always updates his Instagram stories, every single day. But then on April 16 he just stopped.

Read more: Ethiopian runner Assefa sets women's-only record at London Marathon, as Kenyan Sawe wins men's elite race

Read more: Wrexham promoted to Championship as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate in stands

“When we called the place he was staying and they said he had never checked out and that all his stuff was still there, we are all panicking now to be honest.

“Everyone loves Sam, he is the nicest, most wonderful human you could meet.

"He is so friendly and speaks to everyone, he inspires everyone he meets and goes around schools inspiring the next generation.

“We need to know where he is. We are really worried that something has happened to him.”

Great Britain's Sam Ruddock
The 35-year-old reportedly travelled to the US alone. Picture: Alamy
Sam Ruddock celebrates after winning Gold in the Men's C1 Time Trial during day four of the HSBC UK National Track Championships at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome, Newport
Sam Ruddock celebrates after winning Gold in the Men's C1 Time Trial during day four of the HSBC UK National Track Championships at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome, Newport. Picture: Alamy

British Cycling said it understood he had been reported missing to police in the US and UK.

A spokesperson added: "We urge anyone who has been in contact with Sam since 16 April or may have any information of his whereabouts to contact their local police department as soon as possible."

Lincolnshire Police confirmed there was an active missing persons investigation.

Sport - Sainsbury's 2015 School Games - Day Two - Manchester
Sport - Sainsbury's 2015 School Games - Day Two - Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Sam Ruddock competed as a sprinter at London 2012 but decided to switch to shot put after the Games, finishing fifth in the shot put F35 at the 2014 European Championships.

He competed for ParalympicsGB at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where he finished sixth in the F35 shot put.

He finished seventh in the same event at the 2017 World Championships in London.

In 2018 Ruddock turned his attention to cycling and was selected as part of the British team competing at the Para Cycling Track World Championships in 2019.

He became the World Champion of the C1 1000km Time Trial in 2022 and successfully defended his title one year later in Glasgow.

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 26th April 2025. Just Stop Oil activists gather outside Shell headquarters as they stage their final protest. The climate group recently announced they will cease protest actions. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

'Would I have stood up for Anne Frank?' Just Stop Oil activist compares group's protests to WWII Resistance
Youth Demand activists were tackled off the marathon route

Anger as Youth Demand say 'compassionate' activists who disrupted London Marathon made 'massive sacrifice'
Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.

Ethiopian runner Assefa sets women's-only record at London Marathon, as Kenyan Sawe wins men's elite race
Jiggly Caliente has died

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection
Ryan Reynolds with fans

Ryan Reynolds says he 'feels at home' in Wrexham, with club now only one promotion away from Premier League
Youth Demand activists disrupted the race

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

World News

See more World News

People queue to visit the tomb of Pope Francis a day after his funeral, in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome on April 27, 2025

First images of Pope's tomb published, as mourners visit 'simple' coffin after private ceremony following vast funeral

8 hours ago

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nine people killed after SUV slams into crowd at Vancouver street festival, as man arrested

11 hours ago

Valerie the dachshund disappeared during a camping trip back in 2023

Miracle in the outback: Joy as mini dachshund found safe and well after spending 529 days alone in Australian wilderness

22 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News