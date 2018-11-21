Same Man Floored Three Times As Crowds Cheer In Drunken Bar Brawl

The same man was floored three times as a drunken bar brawl in Milton Keynes spiralled out of control.

The chaos unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Missoula Montana Bar & Grill.

Bystanders could be heard egging on the group of men who threw punches and kicked at each other.

It’s reported the brawl lasted over 10 minutes before the bar had to be evacuated.

One of those involved was filmed being repeatedly punched to the floor.

The same man was punched to the floor three times in a row. Picture: News Dog Media

He was saved on the third blow as he was helped away from the commotion.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue, the force said.

Meanwhile Missoula said it was helping police with their investigation.

“Our agency door team managed a challenging situation,” a spokesman said. “But following discussions with our security supplier, we have further strengthened our door supervision team.”