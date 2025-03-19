James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
High Street banking giant to shut nearly 100 branches - is yours set to close?
19 March 2025, 08:42 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 09:21
A high street bank is closing nearly 100 branches, with 750 job losses possible, as part of widespread changes across its network.
Santander said it was shutting the branches in June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free.
Santander said it will be left with 349 branches, down from 444 currently, after the overhaul, which will include five so-called work cafes.
The move will put about 750 jobs at risk if the plans get the go ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.
A Santander UK spokesman said: "As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.
"Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance."
“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.
"However, we believe that the introduction of our new Community Bankers and the exciting plans we have for our remaining network of 349 branches and Work Cafes, alongside the rapid and innovative improvements to our award-winning mobile banking app, will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required."
It comes as part of a growing trend of major banks closing high street branches.
Lloyds Banking Group said in January it would close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.
Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.
It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.
Santander branches set for closure and when they will shut:
- Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24
- Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17
- Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1
- Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23
- Blyth, Northumberland, August 5
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1
- Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25
- Brixton, London, August 11
- Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07
- Camborne, Cornwall, July 7
- Canvey Island, Essex, August 5
- Clacton, Essex, June 16
- Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23
- Colne, Lancashire, July 14
- Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24
- Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23
- Croydon, Surrey, June 16
- Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7
- Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8
- Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6
- Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23
- Edgware Road, London, August 12
- Eltham, London, June 23
- Exmouth, Devon, July 15
- Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21
- Farnham, Surrey, July 29
- Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16
- Finchley, London, August 6
- Fleet, Hampshire, June 30
- Formby, Merseyside, August 11
- Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16
- Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24
- Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23
- Greenford, Greater London, June 24
- Hackney, London, July 15
- Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24
- Herne Bay, Kent, July 8
- Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29
- Holloway, London, July 14
- Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13
- Honiton, Devon, July 14
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18
- Kilburn, London, June 17
- Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22
- Launceston, Cornwall, June 16
- Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17
- Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24
- Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01
- Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30
- New Milton, Hampshire, July 28
- Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26
- Plympton, Devon, August 14
- Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30
- Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28
- Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15
- Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30
- Ruislip, Greater London, July 7
- Rustington, West Sussex, August 5
- Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland, July 21
- Seaford, East Sussex, July 15
- Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23
- Sidcup, Kent, August 11
- St Austell, Cornwall, July 8
- St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30
- Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31
- Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23
- Surrey Quays, London, November 10
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30
- Tenterden, Kent, July 7
- Torquay, Devon, June 17
- Tottenham, London, July 8
- Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6
- Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13
- Wimborne, Dorset, August 4
- Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22
Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar, Cleveland
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Greater Manchester