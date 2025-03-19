High Street banking giant to shut nearly 100 branches - is yours set to close?

A high street branch of the Santander Bank on Tottenham Court Road, London, England, UK, Britain, British on a sunny day. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A high street bank is closing nearly 100 branches, with 750 job losses possible, as part of widespread changes across its network.

Santander said it was shutting the branches in June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches, down from 444 currently, after the overhaul, which will include five so-called work cafes.

The move will put about 750 jobs at risk if the plans get the go ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

A Santander UK spokesman said: "As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

Santander is closing 95 branches. Picture: Alamy

"Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance."

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.

"However, we believe that the introduction of our new Community Bankers and the exciting plans we have for our remaining network of 349 branches and Work Cafes, alongside the rapid and innovative improvements to our award-winning mobile banking app, will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required."

It comes as part of a growing trend of major banks closing high street branches.

Lloyds Banking Group said in January it would close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

Santander branches set for closure and when they will shut:

Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24

Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17

Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1

Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23

Blyth, Northumberland, August 5

Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1

Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25

Brixton, London, August 11

Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07

Camborne, Cornwall, July 7

Canvey Island, Essex, August 5

Clacton, Essex, June 16

Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23

Colne, Lancashire, July 14

Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24

Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23

Croydon, Surrey, June 16

Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7

Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8

Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6

Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23

Edgware Road, London, August 12

Eltham, London, June 23

Exmouth, Devon, July 15

Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21

Farnham, Surrey, July 29

Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16

Finchley, London, August 6

Fleet, Hampshire, June 30

Formby, Merseyside, August 11

Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16

Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24

Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23

Greenford, Greater London, June 24

Hackney, London, July 15

Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24

Herne Bay, Kent, July 8

Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29

Holloway, London, July 14

Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13

Honiton, Devon, July 14

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18

Kilburn, London, June 17

Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22

Launceston, Cornwall, June 16

Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17

Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24

Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2

Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01

Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30

New Milton, Hampshire, July 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26

Plympton, Devon, August 14

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30

Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28

Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15

Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30

Ruislip, Greater London, July 7

Rustington, West Sussex, August 5

Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland, July 21

Seaford, East Sussex, July 15

Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23

Sidcup, Kent, August 11

St Austell, Cornwall, July 8

St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30

Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31

Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23

Surrey Quays, London, November 10

Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30

Tenterden, Kent, July 7

Torquay, Devon, June 17

Tottenham, London, July 8

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6

Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13

Wimborne, Dorset, August 4

Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22

Branches awaiting confirmed closure date: