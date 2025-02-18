Sara Sharif's father protected by 'Muslim gang' in jail after being attacked with jagged tuna lid

The father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif is reportedly being protected by a 'Muslim gang'. Picture: Surrey Police

By Will Conroy

The father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif is being protected by a “Muslim gang” in prison after having his throat slashed, reports claim.

Urfan Sharif, who is serving a 40-year jail sentence, was moved to HMP Frankland in County Durham after being attacked in Belmarsh Prison in south London.

Frankland Prison is often dubbed 'Monster Mansion' due to the severity of the crimes committed by its prisoners, with Sharif joining infamous criminals including Wayne Couzens and Levi Bellfield.

A “Muslim gang” is now protecting the 43-year-old, who is also Muslim, after “putting the word around” that no-one should attack him, The Sun claims.

Urfan Sharif was moved to HMP Frankland in County Durham after being attacked in Belmarsh Prison. Picture: Alamy

It has reported a source as saying: “Sharif has not been touched at Frankland – and it is largely down to this Muslim gang.

“They are on the same wing as him and they have put the word around that he is not to be touched. They’ve said that anyone who tries anything will have them to deal with."

The source reportedly added: “It is warped but they have said that what went on in Sharif’s house was a ‘family matter’ and they think it should not have ended up in the courts.

“They are aware he is a Muslim, so as far as they are concerned is one of them and deserves protection.

“They are a fairly small gang, with only about eight of them, but they are pretty fearsome and known to stick together.

“Some of them are lifers so they don’t have a lot to lose – and no-one really wants to cross them.

“The guards are keeping a really close eye on him after what happened at Belmarsh.”

Sharif was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison Sara's murder,. Picture: Handout

It comes after Sharif was attacked in Belmarsh Prison with the jagged lid of a tuna tin, according to reports.

He was ambushed by two inmates in a cell on New Year’s Day, according to The Sun.

The 43-year-old is said to have suffered cuts to his neck and face and received medical treatment inside the prison.

Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific “torture” and “despicable” abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s murder.

The court heard that she suffered “unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety” as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years and Batool was given 33 years.