Who Dares Deals: Special Forces soldiers face jail over plans to sell drugs and fake Rolex watches

The pair were part of the elite SAS. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Two serving members of the British Armed Forces, both Special Forces soldiers, have admitted attempting to sell cannabis.

The defendants, identified only as X and Y, were arrested in an armed raid near their Hereford base before pleading guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

For the first time in the SAS's history, two elite operators appeared in court over their involvement in trafficking banned substances.

The pair will remain anonymous, following a request by Special Forces chiefs.

They admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply the class B drug between 23 and 28 November 2023.

As we reported previously, the two had been serving in an SAS 'sabre squadron' and participating in classified operations in the Middle East prior to their arrests.

Defendant Y also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on 30 November 2023, while Defendant X admitted possession of the drug on the same date, the court heard.

Prosecutor Frederick Hookway said Defendant Y was found with 997 grams of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £10,000. Defendant X was found with 33.47 grams.

Messages between the pair showed discussions about selling cannabis, including plans to offload 2.3 kilos for £8,750, the court was told.

Defendant X also pleaded guilty to possessing articles for use in fraud, specifically seven fake receipts for a Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41MM Jubilee watch. He admitted the receipts were fraudulent and intended for selling a counterfeit Rolex, the court heard.

The soldiers, who serve in "kinetic operations" within the Special Forces, will be sentenced at a later date.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring warned them that a prison sentence was possible, stating: "Custody is very much in play."