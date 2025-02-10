Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'. Picture: Handout

By Will Conroy

The grandad of Scarlett Vickers, who was stabbed to death in a family "play fight", has defended the teenage girl's father, labelling the murder "an accident".

Simon Vickers, 50, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Teesside Crown Court in January following the death of his 14-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

The court heard how Vickers stabbed his daughter through the heart in July last year.

In response, Vickers' father Barrie said: "He would never in a million years have hurt her deliberately. Scarlett was his life."

The 78-year-old told The Sun: “Simon would have killed himself before he laid one finger on that girl. I'd be the first one not to speak to him again had I thought for one second he did it.

"We know Simon wouldn't have killed her. We know the truth. It was an accident."

He said Vickers' partner Sarah Hall - Scarlett's mum - was "absolutely broken" after he was found guilty by a jury.

"Sarah's lost her daughter and now she's lost her partner - but she's standing by him."

Scarlett's father Simon Vickers has been found guilty of her murder. Picture: Durham constabulary

Vickers had given several different accounts of what happened in the seconds before he stabbed his daughter in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home in Darlington.

After Vickers was sentenced, the Crown Prosecution Service said exactly what happened may never be known.

Despite claims her death was an accident, a jury took just 13 hours and 21 minutes to convict him of murder by a majority of 10-2, rather than the less serious alternative of manslaughter, or to clear him.

Sentencing Simon Vickers, Mr Justice Cotter said: "Scarlett was just 14, a normal, healthy girl with a long life ahead of her when it was cut short by you.

Scarlett Vickers suffered an 11cm deep wound to the chest. Picture: Durham Constabulary

"She died in the kitchen of her own home within minutes of having been stabbed," he continued.

"It went from an ordinary, happy family Friday night to tragedy within seconds due to what must have been your loss of temper.

"There is no other plausible explanation. You have never given a truthful explanation of what happened."

During sentencing, the defendant's team told how Scarlett's mother continued to support the defendant despite the murder conviction.

The prosecution also told the court how Mr Vickers had previously slashed a man in the face when he was younger.

Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, said Vickers had a conviction for wounding with intent in 1993 when he was 19, slashing a man across the face with a Stanley knife.

He was sentenced to two years' detention for the attack.

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: "It is difficult to understand what motivated Simon Vickers to take the life of his daughter, Scarlett.

"In the absence of any plausible explanation on his part, we may never fully understand the circumstances which led to her tragic death.

"What is abundantly clear is that the account provided by Simon Vickers was wholly inconsistent with the forensic evidence in this case.

"Crucially, the medical expert we instructed to examine Scarlett's injuries made it clear that they could only have been caused had the knife been firmly gripped as it made contact."

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said: "Each of those left behind by Scarlett have been left serving life sentences of their own from which none of them will ever be free."

He added: "Sarah Hall (Scarlett's mother) remains resolute in her belief that the father of her only child did not intend Scarlett any harm and his parents are of the same view.

"None can believe that he will now be known as Scarlett's murderer."

During the trial, Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton explained to the jury that the way the knife went into Scarlett's chest meant it must have been held in a hand, with force.

In his closing speech Mr McKone said the prosecution accepted that Vickers was "devastated" and loved his daughter.

But the blow could not have been caused by it being accidentally swiped across a work surface and so deeply into her body.

Before the jury was sent out to consider their verdicts, Mr McKone said: "If you accept that Mr Vickers has lied about how Scarlett was killed, this must be because he has something important to cover up.

"This suggests that he does not have a truthful account which he considers to be innocent for you to even consider.

"In other words, Mr Vickers has not got an innocent explanation for wounding Scarlett when the knife was held in Mr. Vickers' hand."