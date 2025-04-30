Fire at west London school, as pupils evacuated and dozens of firefighters rush to tackle blaze

30 April 2025, 15:56 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 16:20

The fire broke out at a school in west London
The fire broke out at a school in west London. Picture: LFB

By Kit Heren

Firefighters have rushed to tackle a fire at a school in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters rushed to the Queen Elizabeth II school on Kennet Road in Maida Vale shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Part of the school's roof was on fire. One woman was treated at the scene. The fire was under control at about 2.40pm.

Station Commander Hardeep Dale, who was at the scene, said: "The school was safely evacuated before our crews arrived, and we are working closely with partner agencies to support everyone affected by the incident.

"Road closures remain in place while we work to make the area safe, and we urge the public to avoid the vicinity where possible.

"Firefighters used two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders as water towers to tackle the fire from above and bring the situation under control."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It comes after a fire at an electrical substation, also in Maida Vale, on Tuesday.

That fire was caused by faulty equipment, the London Fire Brigade said.

