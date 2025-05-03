School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan

3 May 2025, 00:48

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under Ofsted's plans, which were set out in a consultation in February, schools in England could be graded across eight to 10 areas of a provision using a colour-coded five-point scale.

They would receive ratings, from the red "causing concern" to orange "attention needed", through the green shades of "secure", "strong" and "exemplary" for each area of practice.

The NAHT school leaders' union said the report card proposals involve more graded sub-judgments, which members fear will only increase high-stakes accountability and pressure.

The union issued a claim to the High Court on Friday as it says that adequate consultation has not been conducted regarding the education watchdog's report card plans.

Last year, the Government announced that headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness for schools in England would be scrapped.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The move came after Ofsted faced criticism after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Read more: Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time

Read more: Reform wins hit double digits in huge swing as voters turn away from Labour and Tories

Mrs Perry took her own life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from the highest to the lowest overall effectiveness rating over safeguarding concerns.

On Monday, Julia Waters, Mrs Perry's sister, joined education professionals in an open letter to Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson calling for proposed changes to Ofsted inspections to be delayed.

In a fresh statement, Prof Waters said: "I share the frustration of headteachers. Everyone agrees that schools and teachers should be accountable for the quality of the education they provide. But this new system, proposed for itself by Ofsted, could be worse than the flawed and dangerous process it replaces.

"We have enough evidence from repeated inquiries and other national systems that show what might work better for pupils, parents, and teachers as a system of school inspection in England."

Headteacher Ruth Perry's sister speaks to Nick Ferrari

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: "Somehow the focus on school leader mental health and wellbeing has got lost along the way during Ofsted's consultation process.

"We must not forget that the catalyst for these changes was the tragic death of Ruth Perry and widespread acceptance that the inspection regime was placing school leaders under intolerable pressure.

"However, there appears to have been very little thought given to the impact on the wellbeing of school leaders in the drawing up of these plans and the consultation that followed.

"School leaders are deeply concerned that the new report cards could result in an even worse system than before, with potentially disastrous impact on workload, wellbeing and retention.

"We have tried engaging with Ofsted and explaining this, but so far these concerns have fallen largely on deaf ears.

"We have been left with little choice other than to pursue this action."

The legal claim comes ahead of the NAHT's annual conference in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, this weekend.

A motion to be debated at the NAHT annual conference on Saturday calls for the introduction of Ofsted report cards as a measure of school accountability to be "opposed".

The motion, on which conference delegates will vote, calls for all "legal and industrial options" to be explored fully to protect the mental and physical health and wellbeing of school leaders and staff.

An Ofsted spokeswoman said: "Supporting the mental health of those we inspect is an important part of the development of our proposals and we are already hearing positive feedback through our inspection tests.

"Our legal team have responded robustly to NAHT.

"Their suggested claims are plainly untenable.

"If legal action is launched, we will resist and seek costs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disabled People Demonstrate Against Assisted Dying in London

'Coercion' fears over assisted dying as critics warn bill could be pushed to 'cut costs' for families and the state
Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year

London Marathon breaks world record with more than 1.1 million entries for 2026

Sheffield Children's hospital on Western Bank in the City of Sheffield in South Yorkshire

Drug trial for severe epilepsy has transformed children’s lives, families say

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong
A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition

World News

See more World News

Kelly Smith has been convicted of kidnapping and selling her daughter in a case that has shocked South Africa

Mother convicted of kidnapping and selling daughter, six, in case that has outraged South Africa

1 hour ago

GREECE-ACCIDENT-BOMBINGS

Woman in Greece dies while holding bomb in her hands

2 hours ago

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and his son Nathan react after voting as Albanese's partner Jodie Haydon watches at a polling booth in his electorate in Sydney,

Australians begin voting in general election focused on energy and inflation

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News