School locked down with 'no one allowed out' as parents told 'do not contact your child'

Ysgol y Grango in Wales. Picture: Google

By James Spry

A school in north Wales was placed into "lockdown" after receiving an alleged threat on Thursday afternoon.

Parents and carers of pupils at Ysgol y Grango in Wrexham received a warning around 2:40pm alerting them to the situation.

"The school is in a lockdown situation. During this period the switchboard and entrances may not be staffed, external doors locked, and nobody will be allowed in or out," the alert read.

It added: "Please do not come onto school site or try to contact your child. We will be in contact with more information soon."

Further details of the incident are yet to be officially confirmed.

But the school stressed the measures were just 'precautionary", insisting pupils were safe.

It said in a follow-up message to parents: "Just to reassure you that this is a precautionary situation, please know that pupils are safe. We will be in contact very shortly."

Wrexham County Borough Councillor Fred Roberts said he had received limited information about the incident.

“I’m told all the children are safe,” he said.

North Wales Police said in a statement: "We received a report from staff at Ysgol Y Grange regarding threats made to a pupil at the school by another youth.

"Officers attended to provide reassurance at the school and are currently speaking with all parties involved. There is no ongoing cause for concern."

