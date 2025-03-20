School smartphone ban to be scrutinised by government as pressure grows to tackle social media dangers

20 March 2025, 15:11 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 16:37

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The school smartphone ban is set to be scrutinised by the government as pressure grows to take action over the harm of social media for children.

Educations Secretary Bridget Phillipson has been tasked with looking into the ban and how it is being rolled out.

She is set to monitor a group of schools in a bid to understand the effectiveness of the guidance in place.

The Education department is also expected to do an in-depth analysis of the national behaviour survey in schools to find the best way to police the ban and challenges schools face, according to the Guardian.

Current guidance says: "All schools should prohibit the use of mobile phones throughout the school day – not only during lessons but break and lunchtimes as well."

It does not specify how the ban should be enforced.

Ms Phillipson is said to be frustrated that use of the guidance is not being monitored, so it is unclear if it is proving useful for schools.

Read more: 'I'm banning my children from having a smartphone until 16', shadow Education Secretary tells LBC

Read more: Britain must act to protect children from social media and smartphones, digital and data minister tells MPs

A government source told the paper: "It beggars belief that the Tories repeatedly told voters they were banning phones but did nothing to ensure the guidance was being followed.

"While the vast majority of schools are complying with the guidance we need to make sure it’s being followed to the letter.

"Rather than indulge in gimmicks and headline grabbing after years of telling us the guidance was sufficient like the Tories, we’re going to keep schools honest and ensure classrooms and corridors are phone-free."

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, the PM aid he had been watching the Netflix drama Adolescence with his children.

The show revolves around a family and their teenage son as he is arrested for killing a schoolmate. It also looks at the impact of online misogynist influencers.

The writer has called for screenings of the series in parliament to build awareness. He believes there should be tighter restrictions for young people.

However, there has been a divide among Cabinet minister over whether more needs to be done.

MPs backing a bill from Josh MacAlister, which would restrict algorithms, said Technology Secretary Peter Kyle was against any changes that went further than self-policing.

Meanwhile, shadow education secretary Laura Trott has said ending phone use in schools is a "no-brainer".

