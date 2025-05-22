Schoolchildren should be taught diversity in ‘new era of racial inclusion’, says think tank

22 May 2025, 08:34

The thinktank report says inclusion and diversity training should become part of the national curriculum as standard
The thinktank report says inclusion and diversity training should become part of the national curriculum as standard. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The Government has been urged to include diversity in school curriculums, to help usher in a “new era” of racial inclusion.

The Centre for Young Lives, in conjunction with Lewis Hamilton’s foundation Mission 44, has said anti-racism should be a “key thematic priority” in teaching.

They also said teacher training on diversity and inclusion practices should be essential.

The report notes the “disproportionately negative experiences and outcomes” faced by ethnic minority children in UK schools.

They cite “zero-tolerance” policies as an example of potential discrimination and stereotyping, as they disproportionately punish black and mixed-race boys.

As well as integrating “diversity of representation and perspective” into the official curriculum, the report has also recommended changes to the standard of schools’ admission practices.

They have said the legal right of academy trusts to be their own admission authority needs to be reviewed, and potentially returned back to local authorities.

Lewis Hamilton's foundation Mission 44 co-funded the report
Lewis Hamilton's foundation Mission 44 co-funded the report. Picture: Getty

“Schools shouldn’t get to pick and choose which children can enter their gates - either with unfair admissions policies, catchment areas or gaming the system” says former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield.

“Some schools are being rewarded by Ofsted while leaving it to other schools to be inclusive. This is unfair and must stop.”

The report comes at a turbulent time for educational review, as both Labour and Reform are pushing for thematic changes to resourcing and the curriculum.

Reform UK has pushed a policy of teaching patriotism to children in schools, with party leader Farage hitting out at “left wing” teaching unions for poisoning children against “everything this country stands for”.

Labour ministers have also recently announced plans to teach children ‘grit’, and boost their resilience amid the young people’s mental health crisis.

Meanwhile, the Government launched a review into schools’ curriculums and assessments in July last year - the findings of which are due in Autumn.

