Calls for schools to deliver more ‘relationship violence prevention lessons’ after Netflix's Adolescence

1 May 2025, 00:28

School classroom
The Netflix series, Adolescence, sparked a conversation about culture in schools . Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Secondary schools and colleges should appoint dedicated “violence against women and girls” leads and deliver relationship violence prevention lessons, a Government-funded charity has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calls for more action to tackle misogyny in schools come following a national conversation sparked by the Netflix series, Adolescence, which examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture.

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) said more needs to be done to protect pupils from violence.

The charity, funded by the Home Office, has called for secondary schools and colleges to appoint a staff member as a violence against women and girls (VAWG) lead.

A report by the charity suggests the Government should pilot and scale up a VAWG lead training grant to improve Relationships, Sex, and Health Education (RSHE) lessons, bring in specialist external providers and train teachers.

At least five “relationship violence prevention lessons” should be delivered to Year 9 pupils (aged between 13 and 14) as well as college students, it added.

A poll of 4,717 secondary school teachers in England, carried out by Teacher Tapp in December, suggests one in eight (13%) reported that a pupil in their school committed sexual assault against another child in the past term.

Read more: Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Read more: 'Just stick the video on': Why the government’s plan for Adolescence in schools misses the point

Adolescence Owen Cooper
Adolescence highlighted incel culture . Picture: Alamy

Another poll by Teacher Tapp for the charity, of 1,712 secondary school teachers in England in January, suggests that 45% lack confidence in teaching pupils how to intervene if they witness a sexual assault, while 27% said they did not feel confident teaching students how to leave unhealthy relationships.

Jon Yates, chief executive of the YEF, said: “Over the past decade, schools have led the charge in breaking down the stigma around mental health and providing crucial support for young people.

“With the right resources, training and leadership, they can have a similar transformative impact in tackling violence against women and girls.”

He added: “Netflix’s Adolescence has shone a much-needed spotlight on the toxic influences boys are growing up with. It’s time to act.

“Research shows that lessons on healthy relationships can make a real difference. The Labour government has the opportunity to make a bold statement that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “School leaders are also concerned about increasing misogyny and violence against women and girls.

“Our members will be debating this subject at our conference this weekend, calling for resources that will support leaders to challenge misogyny.

“While schools do their best to educate all pupils about safe healthy relationships, there is a sense that globally incidents of misogyny appear to be on the rise, with significant world leaders and influencers being able to portray overtly misogynistic views, opinions and actions with no rebuttal, and our members feel the need for more help and guidance on tackling this.”

A Government spokesperson said: “All sexual abuse is abhorrent, and this Government is determined to root it out as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls through our Plan for Change.

“We have robust statutory safeguarding guidance in place that schools must follow to keep children safe from abuse and harassment, and our behaviour guidance is clear sexually abusive language or behaviour are never acceptable.

“Through our review of the relationships, sex and health curriculum we will ensure children are learning the skills they need to build positive, healthy relationships.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media
Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

World News

See more World News

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US

4 hours ago

China has hit out at the US in a propaganda video

China slams Trump's US as a 'small, stranded boat' and vows not to 'kneel down to bullying' in propaganda video

1 day ago

'Battle lines are drawn': Virginia Giuffre's family release heartbreaking final letter following death of Epstein abuse survivor

'Battle lines are drawn': Virginia Giuffre's family release heartbreaking final letter following death of Epstein abuse survivor

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News